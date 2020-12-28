Player Ratings

Newcastle v Manchester City player ratings results from NUFC fans – MOTM makes it 7 from 8

The results of the Newcastle v Manchester City player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

When it comes to guessing who has been the fans’ NUFC man of the match, fair to say you rarely need more than one guess.

Step forward Karl Darlow (7.7), making it seven times in the last eight matches you have made him MOTM in The Mag player ratings, the exception being West Brom when the keeper was only fourth highest, as Isaac Hayden was top rated.

You don’t have to go very much further up the pitch either, to find those players who were rated as next best by Newcastle supporters at the Etihad.

Only five other starters rated 5.0 or better and they included the three centre-backs – Clark (5.7), Fernandez (5.2) and Schar (5.0), defensive midfielder Isaac Hayden (5.4). Whilst very occasionally getting up the pitch was Jacob Murphy (5.1), who as far as I recall was the only NUFC player to have anything you could remotely call a shot at the Man City goal.

As for the very lowest, Joelinton (2.4) was exactly as bad as we imagined him to be once Steve Bruce decided playing him centre-forward on Saturday was a good idea.

Whilst not much better were Matt Ritchie (3.5), Miguel Almiron (3.6) and DeAndre Yedlin (3.8), none of who covered themselves in glory.

The only other player to rise above very poor was Matty Longstaff (4.5), who didn’t do too bad when making his first Premier League start in over 11 months.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 12.30pm Monday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Manchester City player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 26 December 2020 8pm

Goals:

Manchester City:

Gundogan 14, Torres 55

Possession was Man City 76% Newcastle 24%

Total shots were Man City 11 Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man City 6 Newcastle 2

Corners were Man City 7 Newcastle 3

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Ritchie (Lewis 66), M Longstaff, Hayden, Murphy, Almiron (Gayle 82), Joelinton (Carroll 71)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Wilson, Krafth, Manquillo, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

