Player Ratings

Newcastle v Liverpool player ratings results from NUFC fans – A big divide

The results of the Newcastle v Liverpool player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

When it comes to guessing who has been the fans’ NUFC man of the match, fair to say you rarely need more than one guess.

Step forward Karl Darlow (9.3), making it eight times in the last nine matches you have made him MOTM in The Mag player ratings, the exception being West Brom when the keeper was only fourth highest, as Isaac Hayden was top rated.

Maybe his final appearance and clean sheet of 2020, set to be the one that may well now push the Newcastle keeper into the England picture.

There was then one stand out player in front of Darlow, with Fabian Schar (8.5) really coming back to form and making an astonishing clearance off the line.

Three of the starting eleven were rated some way below the rest, one in particular.

Joelinton (4.9) marked well down in their ratings and I must admit, I struggle to remember him getting involved very often. Whilst as is usually the case, absolutely no threat to the Liverpool goal.

Jacob Murphy (6.1) the next lowest in a game where he didn’t feature as much as recently, whilst Matt Ritchie (6.5) worked hard but not one of Newcastle’s stronger players on the night at left-back.

The other six all getting good to very good ratings.

The rest of the defence getting positive feedback, with Clark (7.9) and Fernandez (7.7) excellent alongside Schar. Whilst Yedlin (7.5) had his best game since coming back into the first team reckoning this season.

Callum Wilson (7.9) did a great and often lonely job up front, whilst Hayden (7.5) and Matty Longstaff (7.4) looked probably the best central midfield pairing that we have seen so far this season.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 7pm Thursday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Liverpool player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0 – Wednesday 30 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Liverpool:

Possession was Liverpool 73% Newcastle 27%

Total shots were Liverpool 11 Newcastle 8

Shots on target Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Corners were Liverpool 12 Newcastle 5

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Matty Longstaff, Hayden, Ritchie (Lewis 86), Murphy (Almiron 67), Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Shelvey, Carroll, Krafth, Gayle, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

(Karl Darlow, MOTM, England and Alan Shearer – Just a normal night for Newcastle’s number one… – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Jurgen Klopp talks through what happened at Newcastle and says 2020 had only one highlight for him – Read HERE)

(Alan Shearer gives his verdict on Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0 – Read HERE)

(Match report – Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0 – What did we learn and where does it leave us? Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Wednesday’s draw – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0 – Read HERE)

