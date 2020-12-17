Player Ratings

Newcastle v Leeds player ratings results from NUFC fans – Clear MOTM tells you everything

The results of the Newcastle v Leeds player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

When the opposition smash five past you and yet your goalkeeper gets your team’s man of the match, well, I think it tells you something.

No matter what the embarrassing Steve Bruce patter is about having matched Leeds for all but very final stages, clearly the Newcastle fans see the reality.

Karl Darlow (7.3) the highest rated for Newcastle as he kept the scoreline, not exactly respectable, but could easily have been 7-0 or 8-0 if he hadn’t kept them to one goal in the first hour.

The fact that the two Newcastle centre-backs are next highest, backs up the feeling that this wasn’t about a bad defence, it was about atrocious tactics that hand total control to the opponents and then individual errors and bad decision making on top of that. Probably much of that caused by the sheer amount of possession and pressure the other team are allowed to exert.

Ciaran Clark (7.1) and Federico Fernandez (6.1) having done their best to stem the never ending tsunami of Leeds attacks.

Three players picked out as particular weaknesses on the night, on top of Steve Bruce’s clueless input.

Sean Longstaff (2.2) having a nightmare and repeatedly giving the ball away, maybe the player who has suffered most from Steve Bruce’s coaching and ultra defensive tactics, plus of course the demotivation from Mike Ashley refusing to offer him a decent contract, the older Longstaff brother still on the deal he signed over two years ago before he had played even a minute in the Premier League.

Jamal Lewis (3.1) following up a poor game against West Brom with arguably an even worse one against Leeds. Still only 22 and maybe needs taken out of the firing line for a match or two, Ritchie to start at left-back / left wing-back against Fulham?

Joelinton (3.7) was very poor, offered next to no help to Callum Wilson and now has three goals in 49 Premier League appearances. Predictably never ever looked like scoring.

Jeff Hendrick (4.1) somehow crept above that 4.0 line, surely only his right place right time tap in at the far post preventing a serious low mark. Credit to him for getting the goal but I honestly struggle to remember him touching the ball otherwise – Rentaghost!

Jacob Murphy (4.8) really struggled at right-back and improved a little when Krafth came on and he moved further forward, however, unless maybe of playing five in defence with wing-backs is there even remotely a place for him in the starting eleven if others are available.

The other three players judged to have been not too bad, headed up by Ryan Fraser (5.7). Did ok on his first NUFC Premier League start, a few decent runs first half and his cross flicked on for Hendrick to finish, whilst he also got an assist with his corner headed in by Clark. One of the few future optimistic points on the night, his performance on the wing.

Callum Wilson (5.6) doing very again despite shocking service, what he must think playing in these Brucey tactics would be interesting to hear…

Completing the starting eleven, Isaac Hayden (5.3) wasn’t great but he did battle away as usual, however, the midfield totally battered, as were the team overall.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 10am Thursday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 5 Newcastle 2 – Wednesday 16 December 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Hendrick 26, Clark 65

Leeds:

Bamford 35, Rodrigo 61, Dallas 77, Alioski 85, Harrison 88

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leeds 69% (70%) Newcastle 31% (30%)

Total shots were Leeds 25 (14) Newcastle 10 (4)

Shots on target were Leeds 10 (4) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Leeds 7 (2) Newcastle 4 (0)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, S Longstaff, Hendrick (Krafth 62), Fraser (Almiron 75), Joelinton (Gayle 74), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, M Longstaff, Carroll, Shelvey

Crowd: 00,000

