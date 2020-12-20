Player Ratings

Newcastle v Fulham player ratings results from NUFC fans – Oh dear

The results of the Newcastle v Fulham player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

At home against one of the relegation favourites who were sitting in 18th place in the table before the game, then your goalkeeper gets your man of the match award…

Yes, just as was the case in the hammering by Leeds on Wednesday, Karl Darlow (6.5) is once again the highest rated player as he kept Newcastle in the game.

Then three of the next four highest rated players by fans, are centre-backs…

It kind of builds up a picture.

Ciaran Clark (6.1) the clear second choice as he put in a decent display at the back, Federico Fernandez (5.3) doing ok as well until forced off at half-time. His replacement Isaac Hayden (5.4) carrying on the decent work in the centre of defence, as compared to the mess in front of and around them.

The exception to the defensive monopoly was predictably Callum Wilson (6.3), making the most of the meagre help he gets in this Steve Bruce master plan, Wilson ‘won’ and scored the penalty and generally led the line really well.

As for those the fans marked down as the very weakest on Saturday night, Joelinton (2.4) was the stand out. At fault for the goal as he totally lost his man, plus yet again posed zero threat going forward.

Two other players fell below the 4.0 line, midfield pair Sean Longstaff (3.2) and Jonjo Shelvey having really poor games. Fulham totally controlling the middle of the pitch and even when facing 10 men, they provided no cutting edge or inspiration.

That leaves four other starters in the weak but not as bad as some category.

Matt Ritchie (4.1) really struggling pace-wise at times now and was disorientated to say the least when scoring the own goal, I struggle to see him as a first eleven player these days.

Full-backs Paul Dummett (4.5) and DeAndre Yedlin (4.8) were also weaknesses against Fulham, Dummett having his first start in 11 months, but even so, another two who aren’t good enough to start regularly now.

Miguel Almiron (4.9) maybe a little unlucky to be marked so low, excellent through ball to set up Callum Wilson for the penalty incident and as always, worked hard. However, also as always, Bruce’s ultra negative tactics really inhibiting the Paraguayan from contributing more going forward.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 4pm Sunday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Fulham player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Fulham 1 – Saturday 19 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson (Pen) 64

Fulham:

Ritchie OG 42, Andersen Sent Off 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 51% (66%) Newcastle 49% (34%)

Total shots were Fulham 11 (8) Newcastle 12 (6)

Shots on target were Fulham 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Fulham 9 (5) Newcastle 2 (2)

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez (Hayden 45), Clark, Dummett (Fraser 79), Sean Longstaff, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton (Gayle 75), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Krafth, Lewis, Hendrick, Murphy

Crowd: 00,000

