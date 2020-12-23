Player Ratings

Newcastle v Brentford player ratings results from NUFC fans – Some shockers

The results of the Newcastle v Brentford player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Losing against a Championship side who had made six changes as they rested their star players, not one Newcastle fan will be surprised that Karl Darlow (6.5) is once again the highest rated player, as he kept Newcastle in the game, until the all but inevitable happened.

Then just to back that up, the Newcastle United players with the second and third highest marks from fans are the two centre-backs.

Ciaran Clark (5.2) and Isaac Hayden (4.7) doing a decent job in front of Darlow, as Brentford were allowed to easily get at the Newcastle penalty area time after time.

Ryan Fraser (4.6) and Callum Wilson (4.6) took up decent positions at times and made intelligent runs but it never really happened for them, plus not exactly helped by those around them.

As for those at the very bottom end of the ratings, no surprise to see the two central midfielder in amongst the four NUFC players to be rated below 3.0.

Sean Longstaff (1.8) and Jonjo Shelvey (2.4) getting absolutely no control over the middle of the pitch and at times embarrassingly easy at how opposition players ran past the Newcastle midfielders.

Jamal Lewis (2.0) had yet another shocker, beaten time and again by his opponent, whilst Miguel Almiron (2.7) scarcely touched the ball and had no positive influence on the game.

Whilst only marginally better were DeAndre Yedlin (3.6) who did not too bad defensively but woeful going forward, plus Jacob Murphy (3.2) who rarely got into the game.

Maybe a special mention as well for Andy Carroll (2.1), his sub appearance was beyond terrible, getting the ball two or three times, miles out, and just hammering it as hard as he could, nowhere near hitting the target.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 12pm Wednesday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Brentford player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 1 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 22 December 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Brentford:

Dasilva 66

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 49% (46%) Newcastle 51% (54%)

Total shots were Brentford 14 (6) Newcastle 12 (5)

Shots on target were Brentford 5 (1) Newcastle 3 (3)

Corners were Brentford 7 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Robert Jones

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Hayden, Clark, Lewis (Carroll 80), Fraser (Joelinton 65), Sean Longstaff, Shelvey, Murphy, Almiron (Gayle 65), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

(Steve Bruce prepares for cup defeat backlash “We have to accept what is coming our way” – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Brentford 1 Newcastle 0 – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments about Brentford 1 Newcastle 0 – Absolutely scathing but the truth – Read HERE)

(Brentford 1 Newcastle 0 Match Report -As Steve Bruce’s life raft floats away – Read HERE)

(Brentford 1 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Tuesday’s cup knockout – Read HERE)

