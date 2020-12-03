News

Newcastle United training ground closure extended for at least 3 days amid more virus cases – Report

The Newcastle United training ground is currently closed.

With the Newcastle United first team squad told to stay away until advised it is safe to return.

The outbreak of positive virus cases at the club leading to drastic action needing to be taken, the Premier League agreeing to postpone Friday’s game at Aston Villa.

Whilst Public Health England insisted on the Newcastle United training ground closing earlier this week, for it to be deep cleaned and made as safe as possible, before players are allowed to return. That also depending on how many other positive cases do or don’t come to light.

Public Health England saying no return would be allowed until Friday (4 December 2020) at the earliest.

Now an exclusive from The Telegraph has revealed that there will be no return to training tomorrow.

Instead, they say that due to the ongoing situation not improving as yet, the authorities have decided that the return to the Newcastle United training ground has now been moved back for a minimum of three extra days, with Monday (7 December) now the very earliest it can happen.

The Telegraph also revealing that three Newcastle players who have now produced positive results, were all involved involved in the game against Crystal Palace on Friday, with no news so far from Palace on whether this has now led to positive cases in their squad and / or staff.

As for numbers of positive cases, they continue to rise, this new report stating that a total of eight Newcastle United players have tested positive, plus also a member of NUFC club staff.

However, there could also be at least another two Newcastle players to add to that total, as the newspaper says that pair’s results proved ‘inconclusive’ after testing earlier this week.

The whole NUFC squad and relevant club staff were all tested once again yesterday (Wednesday 2 December) with results set to be known today.

The expectation is that the St James Park match against West Brom will go ahead in nine days time, a 3pm kick-off on Saturday 12 December. However, that will be dependent on controlling the spread of this virus outbreak and getting the Newcastle United training ground back open, with players allowed to train together as soon as possible next week.

