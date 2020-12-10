News

Newcastle United star says training has been really good and ‘raring to go’ for West Brom

Matt Ritchie has been talking on Wednesday about the challenges the virus situation has presented.

However, he says that since coming back to the training ground on Tuesday, then starting full group training on Wednesday, training has been ‘really good’ this week.

The Newcastle winger stating that there are ‘no excuses’ ahead of the weekend and that the team are ‘raring to go’ ahead of playing West Brom.

No specific comment or guidance at all from the club about whether the match is on or not but it appears that Saturday will see a return to action.

We now know that Callum Wilson and Matt Ritchie look fine to start, now it just remains to be seen how many others in the first team squad are also available.

Matt Ritchie speaking to NUFC TV:

“Really good to be back [at the training ground], boys have come back in good spirits.

“Obviously it was a bit of a difficult time for everyone, the uncertainty.

“It has been pleasing to be back, the boys have worked and we are raring to go.

“Training has been really good [since returning to the training ground this week], really sharp, so we look forward to the weekend.

“We target three points from every game, everyone knows that, we go into every game trying to win it, in whatever way you play you are still trying to win the game.

“Buy yes, the teams around us in the bottom half are the ones we need to make sure we try and win, and if we don’t win them, we don’t get beat, that is an important factor in the Premier League.

“We have full respect for West Brom, they are a good team.

“Training has been really good, we have a game plan and hopefully look to win the game.

“The Doc [doctor] has been fantastic with the organisation and the information given to us.

“The lads have been able to train alone at home and keep fit.

“Since we have been back in though it has been fine.”

