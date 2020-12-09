News

Newcastle United release Wednesday training ground update

Today (Wednesday 9 December) has seen Newcastle United release another training ground update.

On Tuesday (8 December) the club put out a message (see below) on Twitter saying: ‘Newcastle United’s players will train at the Training Centre today following a temporary closure last week due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.’

However, Wednesday’s message (once again delivered via Twitter) appears to have clarified yesterday’s club message.

Newcastle United official twitter announcement – Wednesday 9 December 2020:

“The Newcastle United squad return to full group training this afternoon following last week’s temporary closure due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.”

So it appears that on Tuesday the players were at the training ground but training in small groups and you would imagine, socially distanced as they were doing originally ahead of Project Restart in June.

Then only today (Wednesday) a full training session as a group.

The Newcastle United players last having trained together as a group at their Benton HQ, on Thursday 26 November before their match at Crystal Palace.

That Friday (27 November) then bringing news of an escalating virus situation that led to the closing down of the training ground and postponement of the Aston Villa match last Friday (4 December).

The lack of professionalism shown by the club in terms of communicating with media and fans is laughable.

However, at least these two Tweets appear to show definite progress and that the West Brom game, you would imagine, is now certain to go ahead with three days full training ahead of the game, unless something goes badly wrong.

It is a mystery though as to why Mike Ashley and his minions refuse to do things properly and make proper statements / updates about the situation and what is planned.

Why is a Zoom call between the media and CEO Lee Charnley something that Newcastle United refuse to do?

Newcastle United official twitter announcement – Tuesday 8 December 2020:

“Newcastle United’s players will train at the Training Centre today following a temporary closure last week due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

“Those who had tested positive will follow relevant protocols before returning.

“Thanks for your messages of support to our players and staff.”

