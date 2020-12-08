News

Newcastle United official announcement – Return to training

Newcastle United have made an official announcement of Tuesday morning.

The club confirming (via Twitter) that at long last the first team squad can return to the training ground.

The Newcastle United players last having trained together on Thursday 26 November before their match at Crystal Palace.

That Friday (27 November) bringing news of an escalating virus situation that led to the closing down of the training ground and postponement of the Aston Villa match last Friday (4 December).

The club indicating in their announcement (see below) that there are still some player self-isolating and who will not be at training today.

Last Friday (4 December) had been the first planned date for a return to training but that was then scrapped and put back to Monday. Yesterday’s training was then scrapped with conflicting reports.

Some claiming that a return to training could be possible today (Tuesday) whilst others predicting the West Brom match on Saturday will also be called off.

With today’s return to training announced, unless there is a further outbreak it looks like Saturday’s match looks sure to go ahead.

Media reports said on Monday that much would depend on the latest set of virus test results they were waiting for, so presumably it was good news when they became available.

On Monday night, the Premier League confirmed the latest virus test results for the 20 clubs collectively.

They revealed that between Monday 30 November and Sunday 6 December, 1,381 players and Club staff were tested.

Of those 1,483 tests, fourteen of them proved positive, which will include positive cases that past week amongst Newcastle United players (and staff).

In the previous 13 rounds of Premier League testing this season, only once was there more than 10 cases reported in a single week, so that latest total of 14 was higher than usual. Once again, no idea though how many NUFC players this might include.

The communication and leadership at the club has been typically appalling during this virus situation, absolutely no sighting of Lee Charnley or indeed anybody else taking responsibility and showing leadership at the club, whilst even updates via the club website and / or social media have been minimal / non-existent before today’s back to training message.

The thirteen previous rounds of Premier League testing this season had found:

Round 1: 31 Aug-6 Sep – 1,605 tested, with three testing positive.

Round 2: 7-13 Sep – 2,131 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 3: 14-20 Sep – 1,574 tested, with three testing positive.

Round 4: 21-27 Sep – 1,595 tested, with ten testing positive.

Round 5: 28 Sep-4 Oct – 1,587 tested, with nine testing positive.

Round 6: 5-11 Oct – 1,128 tested, with five testing positive.

Round 7: 12-18 Oct – 1,575 tested, with eight testing positive.

Round 8: 19-25 Oct – 1,609 tested, with two testing positive.

Round 9: 26 Oct-1 Nov – 1,446 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 10: 2-8 Nov – 1,646 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 11: 9-15 Nov – 1,207 tested, with sixteen testing positive.

Round 12: 16-22 Nov – 1,530 tested, with eight testing positive.

Round 13: 23-29 Nov – 1,381 tested, with ten testing positive.

Newcastle United official announcement:

“Newcastle United’s players will train at the Training Centre today following a temporary closure last week due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

“Those who had tested positive will follow relevant protocols before returning.

“Thanks for your messages of support to our players and staff.”

