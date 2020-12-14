News

Newcastle United official announcement – George Taylor has passed away

Sad news on Monday morning as the club have revealed that George Taylor has passed away.

The Newcastle United official announcement letting fans know that at the age of 94, a real character has left us.

George Taylor was part of many fans’ childhoods, working on programmes such as Shoot on Tyne Tees, which is where you would get the chance to watch highlights of Newcastle matches back in the seventies, as well as the once or twice a year that Match of The Day ventured as far north as St James Park.

This of course was long before the days of Sky Sports and streaming matches via Amazon Prime.

In later life, George Taylor became a fixture at Newcastle United, acting as a player liaison officer.

A real character and no doubt plenty of stories to tell of his experiences when dealing with the needs of modern day professional footballers when working for NUFC.

Sad news and our thoughts are also with George’s family and friends.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Newcastle United are saddened to report the passing of former player liaison officer George Taylor.

George, who served the club for more than 20 years following a hugely successful career in the media, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning aged 94.

A sports reporter for newspapers including the Daily Mirror in his early career, George moved to Tyne Tees Television as sports editor in the 1960s and he would become a familiar face in living rooms across the North East as a commentator and host of programmes including Shoot and Sportstime.

George joined the Magpies as a member of staff under Kevin Keegan in the early 1990s, help to support the club’s players off the field.

The thoughts of everyone at Newcastle United are with George’s family and friends.’

