Newcastle United January transfer window budget made public

If you were stressing about what the Newcastle United January transfer window budget was / is going to be, fear not.

An exclusive on Monday afternoon has revealed exactly how much Mike Ashley has made available to Steve Bruce.

The Newcastle United January transfer window will open on Saturday 2 January 2021 and close on Monday 1 February 2021.

The Exclusive in The Telegraph declaring: ‘Newcastle United problems mount with no money to spend in January.’

That’s right, nothing.

Although there again, unless you very recently have suddenly decided to start and support NUFC for some very bizarre reason, the revelation will be anything but a surprise to you.

In five of the last seven January windows Mike Ashley has not allowed any players to be bought.

Indeed, this Newcastle United owner has pretty much never allowed any money to be spent in a January window, unless great fears of relegation (rare exception, Papiss Cisse signed for £10m in January 2012 (some of the £35m Liverpool paid for Carroll a year earlier, finally spent on a striker) were in the air by the end of December.

Despite Newcastle United playing so poorly, especially in recent games, the fact that somehow Steve Bruce has stumbled to 18 points, seven clear of relegation, will no doubt be seen by Ashley as safety.

Indeed, that may well prove to be the case if those at the bottom continue their average points per game so far this season.

However, all of them apart from Sheffield United really, are showing varying signs of improvement, including the likelihood of picking up increasingly more points.

Newcastle United quite the opposite.

The exclusive comes from Steve Bruce’s big mate Luke Edwards, so no reason to doubt the scenario laid out.

Indeed, Steve Bruce himself may be keen to get the message out, if there actually is no cash having been made available.

Interesting to see if there would be any change in stance if Newcastle continue to lose matches moving into January, which when you look at the upcoming schedule taking us up to the end of January 2021 (Liverpool home, Leicester home, Sheffield United away, Arsenal away, Leeds home and Everton away), is a distinct possibility. These six games taking us to beyond the halfway point, with 20 Premier League matches set to be gone before the transfer window closes. A possibility actually of that total reaching 21 played, if they also fit in the outstanding away game at Villa, if both they and NUFC are knocked out in the FA Cup third round.

Just to add to the gloomy picture, the Telegraph report says that Newcastle’s two most creative players are also almost certainly not going to play again before this upcoming transfer window closes.

Allan Saint-Maximin in France at the minute and still a long way from playing again after issues following testing positive for the virus, whilst now a groin strain for Ryan Fraser is set to rule him out until sometime after January 2021.

Then to top it all off, the report concludes with a message that their information is that there is likely to be little or nothing made available to spend in the summer 2021 transfer window, if Mike Ashley remains as owner, with transfer budgets matching January 2021, with the virus impact being blamed.

As for loan signings in January, the picture painted is bleak.

To get the best quality obvious loan signings, clubs have to be prepared to take on the high wages and pay significant loan fees, as you are naturally competing with other clubs for these premium loan targets.

The Telegraph reporting that Mike Ashley refuses to pay the level of wages needed to stand a chance of signing the likes of say Dele Alli. The report stating that these Ashley restrictions ensured Newcastle couldn’t hope to compete with Villa for Ross Barkley on loan, or Fulham for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The idea that you can then pick up up some gem(s) on low wages and loan fees who will be an instant ready to play and star in the Premier League, brilliant midfielder and / or an attacking player creating chances and scoring goals, is the kind of fantasy only the likes of Mike Ashley and Justin Barnes would believe.

Reality is that you will get another Nabil Bentaleb, rather than a Dele Alli.

