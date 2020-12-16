News

Newcastle United finish off yet another manager – Slaven Bilic goes

Slaven Bilic has gone.

Newcastle United effectively finishing off yet another manager.

Wednesday seeing West Brom release an official statement saying that they have ‘parted company’ with Slaven Bilic.

Saturday’s defeat to a fortunate Steve Bruce and Newcastle United, the final straw.

Very amusing though the way the Baggies have done it.

Clearly not wanting any new manager to start off with a hammering, West Brom delayed the move / announcement until after their hammering at Manchester City.

However, ironically / amusingly, West Brom actually got an excellent 1-1 draw. The WBA board now looking a little foolish, as Slaven Bilic got a point thanks to what you’d imagine – an inspired goalkeeping performance, defying the stats of 77% Man City possession and 26 shots, whilst West Brom had only one effort on target and scored a flukey deflected own goal!

With Bilic’ backroom staff sacked as well, it looks surely as if this is a done deal, somebody already lined up.

Straight away the West Brom fans have the fear of you know who now arriving, BetVictor putting up odds on the next manager and Sam Allardyce is 1/6 favourite!

Rafa Benitez (can’t see it!) 12/1 second favourite along with Eddie Howe on the same price.

If I was a Baggies fan I would be praying for Eddie Howe compared to Fat Sam but I think that (Allardyce) looks very much on the cards.

West Brom official statement:

‘West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with Head Coach Slaven Bilić.

Assistant Coaches, Dean Računica and Danilo Butorović, and First Team Coach Julian Dicks have also left the club with immediate effect.

The Baggies are currently 19th in the Premier League table with seven points from 13 fixtures.

Albion would like to thank Slaven and his coaching staff for their efforts in achieving promotion last season and wishes them all well in the future.

The club will make no further comment at this time.’

