Newcastle 2 West Brom 1 – Watch high quality NUFC goals in official match highlights

It ended Newcastle 2 West Brom 1.

An electric start as United took the lead in less than 20 seconds.

Lewis, Wilson and Joelinton combining to present the chance for Miguel Almiron to give Newcastle United a dream start.

The Paraguayan’s first Premier League goal in five months as he set Newcastle on their way.

Steve Bruce failing to take advantage of this start though and going far too negative, allowing a poor West Brom the greater control of the match.

This was eventually punished with a well taken equaliser five minutes into the second-half and for a long time it looked as though Newcastle had little in response.

A stronger bench proved the difference as a superb Jacob Murphy cross was met by an even better Dwight Gayle header with only eight minutes remaining.

Three very good goals but the winner was the pick of them.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 West Brom 1 – Saturday 12 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 1, Gayle 82

West Brom:

Furlong 50

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Brom 54% (57%) Newcastle 46% (43%)

Total shots were West Brom 13 (9) Newcastle 12 (6)

Shots on target were West Brom 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were West Brom 3 (2) Newcastle 4 (2)

Referee: Darren England

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth (Murphy 80), Hayden, Clark, Lewis (Gayle 69), Shelvey, S Longstaff, Ritchie, Almiron (Yedlin 86), Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Langley, M Longstaff, Carroll, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

