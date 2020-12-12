Opinion

Newcastle 2 West Brom 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s victory

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

A shocking match but Newcastle United eventually won it late.

Jamie Swan:

“Cracking goals by Miggy and Gayle.

“After the first you think we might actually kick on but instead retreated deeper than a Sumo’s testicles in an ice bath.

“Frustrating – aye, expected – aye, delighted to win – always.

“We are poor at keeping the ball, but tactics add to the woe – as well as illness to our defence.

“‘Mighty’ West Brom were well in it from about 30 seconds.

“But Brucie then makes some good and much needed subs and lo and behold Murphy swings a ball in personified a Solano special on Nobbys birthday no less.

“Great header by Gayle. In the cold light of day, very relieving to get three points regardless.”

GToon:

“I thought we got lucky today.

“Shelvey and Longstaff had very poor games and yet we still managed to win.

“I say lucky in terms of our opposition, as a better team would have exploited the pedestrian pace that pair played at today.

“The delivery from the full backs into the box was abysmal and it took a substitute (Murphy) to show them how it’s done.

“Credit to Gayle for a great header and thank goodness Joelinton wasn’t on the end of it.

“He spent the game falling over and breaking up most of our attacks.

“These are the games we have to win and I suppose we did that. Not much more to say.

“I feel sorry for WBA as it’s yet another example of how money has ruined the game when promoted teams simply can’t compete because of funds. They find themselves caught in the conundrum of whether to spend to stay up or stick, knowing they will probably go straight back down.

“Still, we won, so who cares.”

Brian Standen:

“Credit Steve Bruce…yes will say that again, credit Steve Bruce!

“After a great start we let it slip and to be honest WBA looked the more likely second half!

“Step forward the subs, great cross from Murphy and an astonishingly good header from the returning Dwight Gayle.

“Another good three points and fair performances right across the park, if nothing outstanding.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“A big big three points.

“Again not a great performance but we got the job done.

“Considering they have hardly trained, and still had players missing, that is a major positive for us.

“Gayle and Murphy proved their quality as squad players today.

“Better to be lucky than good I guess.”

Billy Miller:

“The effects of the coronavirus breakout seemed to play a big part today.

“The team looked sluggish for a lot of the second half.

“Important win though as two former (loan) Baggies combined to grab the decider.

“We’ll need to be a lot better to get a result at Elland Road.”

Dave Punton:

“A game bookended by goals for United as we managed to actually see off a game that is the bread butter of staying up.

“A rapid start for Miggy and then a very welcome return for Gayle after a long spell on the sidelines was enough to heap more pressure on Bilic and West Brom, who shaded possession today and thought they may have been headed home with welcome a point.

“But it wasn’t to be and that win puts us nicely in 11th place.

“Keep doing that and Bruce doesn’t get any stick. Dead easy!”

Jamie Smith:

“Skin of the teeth stuff.

“After making it clear from the off that United had far more in the locker, the sitting back style of play allowed West Brom back into a game they looked set to win before the introduction of Gayle and Murphy changed the impetus entirely.

“A welcome win after a difficult time but I hope (and doubt) that lessons will be learnt about how best to approach the string of games against promoted sides (and Championship Brentford) between now and Christmas.

“If Bruce wants to relieve a bit of pressure he’ll have every chance.

“On a positive, it’s good to see Dwight Gayle back and the buzz of having two proper goal scorers in the box when he and Wilson were linking up was as welcome as it was unfamiliar.”

Steve Hickey:

“Great win given the circumstances. Any win is!

“Patchy performance that sums us up in my opinion.

“Sloppy at times but a determination to succeed. Do we ever learn not to sit back even if you are ahead?

“Really pleased for Dwight Gayle, could there be a partnership up top for the future?

“The rest of the season is all about staying safe and little more for me. Howay the Saudis.”

Kieran Reynolds:

“A tough game to watch but a huge win.

“Had no idea what to expect today with a number of players out and limited training time but I thought we were good value for the result.

“A cross from Murphy and header from Gayle which Solano and Shearer would have been proud of.”

Paul Patterson:

“A big three points from a poor game.

“Supersub Gayle.

“Hopefully he can stay fit and be partnered with Wilson.”

Nat Seaton:

“A cracking goal to win a pretty poor game.

“With not the best build up, probably just as well that we were playing such a poor team as West Brom.

“Another vital 3 points collected before the madness of all the Christmas fixtures.

“Bring on Leeds (and a better performance)…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 West Brom 1 – Saturday 12 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 1, Gayle 82

West Brom:

Furlong 50

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Brom 54% (57%) Newcastle 46% (43%)

Total shots were West Brom 13 (9) Newcastle 12 (6)

Shots on target were West Brom 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were West Brom 3 (2) Newcastle 4 (2)

Referee: Darren England

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth (Murphy 80), Hayden, Clark, Lewis (Gayle 69), Shelvey, S Longstaff, Ritchie, Almiron (Yedlin 86), Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Langley, M Longstaff, Carroll, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

