Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jack Lacey-Hatton to give us his match ratings after Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0.

A relief for Steve Bruce as his team put in a committed performance that earned a point.

Not a lot of pressure put on the Liverpool goal but Karl Darlow and the players in front of him kept a valuable clean sheet, the first Premier League match this season where Liverpool have failed to score.

As for how the Newcastle United side performed, Jack Lacey-Hatton gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments.

Darlow – 10

An absolute outstanding performance. What can I say?

Where we would be without him this year would be unthinkable. The save from Salah was different class.

He is winning us points with such displays.

Schar – 8

His best performance in a Toon shirt for a long time.

The clearance off the line was a stunning, goal-saving moment.

Fernandez – 7

Read the game well throughout.

Showed strong leadership in the difficult moments of the game. Got his customary timely block.

Clark – 7

Despite taking a booking for a cynical foul on Milner early on, still had an excellent game.

Nearly the match winner but for the Alisson save.

Yedlin – 7

His covering tackle on Salah in the first half was a big moment.

A much better display than recent weeks.

Ritchie – 7

Nearly created a match winning goal, with his ball for the Clark header.

A solid shift from the wing-back.

Hayden – 8

Again we looked much stronger in midfield with him in the side.

Some big tackles disrupted Liverpool’s flow. A good performance.

M. Longstaff – 9

An outstanding display in the middle of the park.

Wasn’t worried by the Liverpool press, refusing to lose composure. Him and Hayden now our strongest midfield partnership.

Joelinton – 7

Showed some neater touches tonight and looked more at home on the left flank.

Again never looked like scoring.

Murphy – 7

Worked hard and again looked more confident.

Wasn’t able to truly stretch Robertson but still gave good performance.

Wilson – 8

Never stopped working the channels and making life difficult for the centre-backs. Gave Nat Phillips real problems in the first half.

Nearly worked a goal from nothing only to be denied by Alison.

Subs

Almiron – 6

Played his part when coming off the bench.

Lewis – N/A – (Came on too late to judge)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0 – Wednesday 30 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Liverpool:

Possession was Liverpool 73% Newcastle 27%

Total shots were Liverpool 11 Newcastle 8

Shots on target Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Corners were Liverpool 12 Newcastle 5

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Matty Longstaff, Hayden, Ritchie (Lewis 86), Murphy (Almiron 67), Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Shelvey, Carroll, Krafth, Gayle, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

