Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players
We asked Jack Lacey-Hatton to give us his match ratings after Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0.
A relief for Steve Bruce as his team put in a committed performance that earned a point.
Not a lot of pressure put on the Liverpool goal but Karl Darlow and the players in front of him kept a valuable clean sheet, the first Premier League match this season where Liverpool have failed to score.
As for how the Newcastle United side performed, Jack Lacey-Hatton gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments.
Darlow – 10
An absolute outstanding performance. What can I say?
Where we would be without him this year would be unthinkable. The save from Salah was different class.
He is winning us points with such displays.
Schar – 8
His best performance in a Toon shirt for a long time.
The clearance off the line was a stunning, goal-saving moment.
Fernandez – 7
Read the game well throughout.
Showed strong leadership in the difficult moments of the game. Got his customary timely block.
Clark – 7
Despite taking a booking for a cynical foul on Milner early on, still had an excellent game.
Nearly the match winner but for the Alisson save.
Yedlin – 7
His covering tackle on Salah in the first half was a big moment.
A much better display than recent weeks.
Ritchie – 7
Nearly created a match winning goal, with his ball for the Clark header.
A solid shift from the wing-back.
Hayden – 8
Again we looked much stronger in midfield with him in the side.
Some big tackles disrupted Liverpool’s flow. A good performance.
M. Longstaff – 9
An outstanding display in the middle of the park.
Wasn’t worried by the Liverpool press, refusing to lose composure. Him and Hayden now our strongest midfield partnership.
Joelinton – 7
Showed some neater touches tonight and looked more at home on the left flank.
Again never looked like scoring.
Murphy – 7
Worked hard and again looked more confident.
Wasn’t able to truly stretch Robertson but still gave good performance.
Wilson – 8
Never stopped working the channels and making life difficult for the centre-backs. Gave Nat Phillips real problems in the first half.
Nearly worked a goal from nothing only to be denied by Alison.
Subs
Almiron – 6
Played his part when coming off the bench.
Lewis – N/A – (Came on too late to judge)
Stats from BBC Sport:
Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0 – Wednesday 30 December 8pm
Goals:
Newcastle:
Liverpool:
Possession was Liverpool 73% Newcastle 27%
Total shots were Liverpool 11 Newcastle 8
Shots on target Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2
Corners were Liverpool 12 Newcastle 5
Referee: Paul Tierney
Newcastle United:
Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Matty Longstaff, Hayden, Ritchie (Lewis 86), Murphy (Almiron 67), Joelinton, Wilson
Unused Subs:
Dubravka, Shelvey, Carroll, Krafth, Gayle, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff
Crowd: 00,000
