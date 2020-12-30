Opinion

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Wednesday’s draw

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0 – Wednesday 30 December 8pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Newcastle United getting a creditable draw against the reigning champions and current league leaders.

Ben Cooper:

“Newcastle’s best performance of the season so far?

“I think so, even though a home 0-0 draw might not sound like it.

“But they all tried, pressed and counter attacked like a team who knew what they were doing and had a plan not just based on packing the defence.

“Liverpool had plenty of chances but that was to be expected given the players they have.

“NUFC just had to do their best, which they did.

“I hope this is a forward step away from the 11 man defence of previous games against top teams and a pointer to a new plan where United carry a threat.

“Happy new year.”

GToon:

“Outstanding effort with just the ten men.

“I thought Darlow and Schar were outstanding.

“Schar performed the role exactly as I described in a previous post.

“He’s a very good footballer who doesn’t just lash the ball out of defence.

“His goal line clearances were outstanding and show what an excellent reading of the game he has.

“He is also capable of bringing the ball forward so there’s no need for the quarterback twins Shelvey and S Longstaff.

“Wilson was excellent too and unlucky not to score in the first half.

“M Longstaff was quick around the pitch – noticeably quicker than his brother.

“Hayden had a good game too and made sure the final few minutes were relatively shot free as he covered their forward midfielders.

“This brings me on to Mr No-Jump, Mr No-Trackback. Quite what that idiot has to do to be dropped is beyond me.

“There were three highlights from him today. The first was when he showed for a throw in. He stood two yards from Ritchie and wanted the ball.

“He was so close I’m not sure if it was possible to take a legal throw in, Ritchie would have just had to drop the ball not throw it in. Highlight number two was his bicycle kick. Check this out! It was around 50 minutes. He basically tried an overhead kick in the Liverpool D. He didn’t get near the ball and just seemed to fall backwards. There was a moment’s pause before Liverpool cleared it as I think some of their players didn’t know what they had just witnessed! My final highlight was in the closing stages. We won a 50/50 and the ball was played 10 yards to our very own Brazilian who just cannoned the ball back into Hayden’s legs. Why? But don’t worry Joelinton will be available for the next game as he used very little energy today. To say he is benefiting from no crowds is an understatement.”

Billy Miller:

“A clean sheet against Liverpool can’t be sniffed at.

“Had chances to snatch a win too.

“A very big and unexpected point.

“It’s games like these that could keep us away from a relegation battle.

“14th in the league currently though and could be in that mix by the end of January unless we put out performances like this one more regularly.

“Would definitely like to see this (Matty) Longstaff and Hayden combination on the pitch a few times in January.’

Dave Punton:

“A better performance from the players tonight, much more professional and a decent point given everyone had this down as a nailed on defeat.

“Even against a Reds team missing defensive lynchpins it was a worry they’d have too much for us in attack.

“Merit to Karl Darlow for key saves on a freezing cold night.

“He was the difference out there and is playing out of his skin for United.

“Steve Bruce was talking tough in the build up to this game and there was clearly huge pressure.

“He’s done something Pardew used to do in his final year at the club, pull a solid result out of nowhere when the chips were really down.

“In the midst of a tough run of games that is a point to be savoured against quality opposition. Unexpected too.”

Steve Hickey:

“Excellent point, well done to Steve Bruce and the team.

“I have a more important point though Steve, you say, we are where we are and we have to accept it.

“No, you might accept it but I don’t and I reckon there’s many others who feel the same as me.

“I feel sorry for Bruce working under Mike Ashley but he wanted the job, you won’t find many other takers and that’s why he’s safe working for Ashley. Reminders of Alan Pardew

“Well done the lads tonight, credit where it’s due.”

Paul Patterson:

“A creditable battling performance from the team.

“Certainly didn’t deserve to win it but it’s another vital point towards safety.

“Special credit once again to Karl Darlow.

“However, I do get the feeling that it’s the sort of performance and result that often comes from adversity and delays an impending slump.

“Read the battling draw against Boro under Souness around this time of year in 2005/06 or the 1-1 draw with Arsenal in 2007/08 under Allardyce or the 3-3 draw in January under McClaren 2015/16.

“Bruce needs to carry this on to avoid the fate of those others…”

Nat Seaton:

“A much improved performance against the reigning champions.

“Darlow may have been the man of the match (again!) but the outfield players stepped up tonight and fought hard for a point.

“Not much possession but we were not outplayed like in previous games.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0 – Wednesday 30 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Liverpool:

Possession was Liverpool 73% Newcastle 27%

Total shots were Liverpool 11 Newcastle 8

Shots on target Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Corners were Liverpool 12 Newcastle 5

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Matty Longstaff, Hayden, Ritchie (Lewis 86), Murphy (Almiron 67), Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Shelvey, Carroll, Krafth, Gayle, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

