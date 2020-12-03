News

New Premier League Possession stats – Newcastle United the stand out

Premier League possession isn’t everything but it helps.

A new table has been published showing the overall possession stats for the first 10 rounds of Premier League matches.

It measures Newcastle United against their 19 rivals.

These are the Premier League Possession stats for the 2020/21 season as published by Transfermarkt (first column is average possession in home matches, second is for away games, then average for all a team’s games home and away):

As you can see, a couple of things stand out when it comes to Premier League possession so far this season for NUFC.

Firstly, no other PL team has had less possession than Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United.

Secondly, it doesn’t matter whether home or away, under Bruce the team play very negative low possession football.

These next two tables help to give an even clearer picture on what has happened this season, the tables are from the official Premier League site and show total number of shots by each of the 20 clubs, then total shots on target so far in the 10 rounds of games in 2020/21:

Total shots:

Total shots on target:

As you can see, there is a massive connection generally, when it comes to how Premier League possession impacts on having shots at the opposition goal.

Newcastle United are 20th for possession and 19th both for total shots and shots on target.

Only Burnley are below Newcastle in the shots and shots on target stats, with their possession figures towards the bottom end, 41.8% compared to NUFC’s 39.1%

The eight clubs who are lowest in terms of possession so far this season, are all amongst the nine clubs to have the least efforts on target.

Whilst when it comes to having the lowest number of shots (on and off target) in total, the five who have the very lowest possession, all rank in the bottom six for having efforts on and off target.

The three clubs (Sheffield United, Burnley and West Brom) in the relegation zone are all in the bottom six for possession, plus also in the bottom six for overall shots and shots on target.

Steve Bruce carried incredible luck last season in many games, picking up points when the stats all pointed to zero points, that luck having carried through to this season in a number of matches already for Newcastle.

However, if you constantly have some of the lowest possession stats AND shots at the opposition goal, eventually it will catch up with you, particularly when since Steve Bruce arrived at Newcastle, you also have a case of no other PL having faced so many shots as NUFC have with Bruce in charge.

