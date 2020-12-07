News

Monday – Newcastle virus cases now well into double figures, West Brom game in doubt – Report

Monday morning has brought a worrying new media exclusive on the Newcastle United virus situation.

With claims that the West Brom game is now in real doubt.

Still five days until that match is due to be played at St James Park but this new report from The Telegraph paints a potentially bleak picture.

The newspaper reporting that the virus has continued to spread, even though the training ground has been closed for the last 10 days, following the Crystal Palace match.

The number of cases and closure of the training ground leading to the postponement of the match at Aston Villa on Friday.

Now however, the game against Villa’s neighbours West Brom now seemingly in real doubt as well.

The Telegraph say that nobody from the club has been willing to say how many Newcastle players have tested positive BUT that their sources have told them that the number of cases is continuing to rise and is ‘well into double figures’ now.

The newspapers stating: ‘Sources connected, but not employed by the club, have told Telegraph Sport that the situation remains a perilous one and that the game against West Brom may also have to be postponed…One of the main issues is that some of those who have tested positive have subsequently infected family members, some of whom fall into the high-risk category and therefore have an increased risk of suffering life-threatening symptoms.’

It had been thought that with the original positive cases and those that quickly followed having been discovered by late November at the latest, that after the regulation 10 days self-isolation, many of the affected players would be available again to train and play well ahead of West Brom on Saturday.

However, rather worryingly, The Telegraph state that rather than the positive cases being asymptomatic, instead, a number of players have been too ill to even carry out the individual training sessions they have been given by the club to do at home.

With tests done at a weekend, Monday is the day for Premier League clubs to usually get their results of latest tests (Some PL clubs continue to test more than twice a week but until this outbreak Newcastle United had been one of those to cut it to only once a week this season, as otherwise Mike Ashley would have had to approve the funding by Newcastle United of more testing).

The Telegraph say that Newcastle United are now waiting to hear what the latest results are, before then deciding whether to ask for the West Brom game to be postponed as well.

You would imagine that for Saturday’s game to go ahead against the Baggies, we are likely now to need to see zero further positive cases to be shown in today’s results AND the Newcastle United training ground to be allowed to reopen in the next couple of days at the latest, in order to prepare properly for the match.

