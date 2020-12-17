News

Mike Ashley outvoted 19 to 1 by other Premier League owners

Mike Ashley has found himself losing by 19 to 1, when the 20 Premier League owners cast their votes.

The Premier League making an official announcement on Thursday that the new TV rights deal for the Middle East had been agreed.

The Times revealing that Mike Ashley was the only one to vote against the 2022-2025 Middle East deal going to beIN Sports.

The $500m (approx £367m) three year deal is a renewal for Premier League coverage in the middle east, with beIN Sports paying the same as they currently do for the 2019-2022 TV rights.

This deal with the Qatar owned beIN Sports, includes Saudi Arabia.

Whilst there have been some reports / claims of relations thawing between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, all broadcasts have being blocked since 2017 and that continues to be the case.

The amount that beIN Sports have paid is being reported as a very decent deal in the current climate, despite the money staying the same.

The Qatar / Saudi conflict and the piracy issues, along with beIN Sports input, all helped played a part in forming a toxic environment for when the Newcastle United takeover was with the Premier League for approval earlier this year.

There had been claims from some that Saudi Arabia could back an alternative bid for this new three year deal for Middle East Premier League TV rights, in connection with their Qatar conflict and / or attempts to get an NUFC takeover eventually done, however, no sign / reports that there was any such bid forthcoming.

The beIN Sports deal sees them continue to broadcast all 380 matches live each season, across all 24 countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia if / when they allow it to happen.

Whilst inevitably some fans / journalists want to see today’s announcement as being potentially pivotal in pointing to whether a Newcastle United takeover could eventually succeed, that wouldn’t appear to be the case.

Newcastle fans still waiting to see what, if anything, happens with Mike Ashley’s legal moves against the Premier League, regarding their actions with the takeover issue earlier this year.

Premier League Official Announcement:

‘The Premier League and beIN MEDIA GROUP have today announced a major new rights deal that will see beIN SPORTS as the Premier League’s official broadcast partner in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) until 2025.

The deal is for the 2022-2025 rights cycle and means beIN SPORTS can broadcast all 380 matches live in each season across all 24 countries in the region. beIN SPORTS has been the Premier League’s broadcast partner since 2013.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “We are pleased to agree a significant deal with beIN SPORTS, who are a longstanding and valued partner. They have an outstanding track record of delivering top-quality Premier League content across all its platforms.

“Our clubs have millions of passionate fans across the Middle East and North Africa and beIN has played an important part in promoting the Premier League and helping engage those fans with our clubs and players.

“Dedicated coverage of every match in the Premier League, as well as comprehensive support programming and digital content, has helped to further grow interest in our clubs and we look forward to continuing our fantastic partnership with beIN.”

Chairman of beIN MEDIA GROUP, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, said: “We are delighted to renew our long-established and trusted partnership with the Premier League through to 2025.

“This deal demonstrates that rights-holders who do the most to protect their intellectual property also do the most to protect the value of their media rights.

“beIN is proud to be the Premier League’s official partner across all 24 countries in the Middle East & North Africa, and we look forward to inspiring and exciting the millions of Premier League fans in the region both in the lead-up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and for many years beyond.”

Premier League action will be broadcast live and exclusively by beIN SPORTS in both Arabic and English language via their dedicated portfolio of 19 sports channels, together with special programming presented by some of the biggest names in world football.’

