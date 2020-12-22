News

Michael Owen verdict on Brentford v Newcastle United

Michael Owen has been looking ahead to the match at Brentford on Wednesday.

Newcastle the visitors and a 5.30pm kick-off set to decide who goes into the League (Carabao) Cup semi-finals.

Michael Owen predicting it to be a tight affair between the Championship club and their Premier League opponents.

At the end of the 90 minutes, the former NUFC striker forecasts the scoreline to be a 1-1 draw.

Then with the match to be decided on the night and no extra-time, Michael Owen predicts Newcastle United to win the penalty shootout.

Fair to say the nerves of NUFC fans wouldn’t be great if it does get to spot-kicks.

A win would see Newcastle play their semi-final on either the 5 or 6 January, though the final has now been moved to late April in the hope of fans being able to attend (Newcastle United’s upcoming fixtures below).

Michael Owen talking to BetVictor:

“Brentford come into this unbeaten in their last 13 matches.

“The Bees’ ended the hopes of Premier League sides Southampton, West Brom and Fulham in each of the last 3 rounds, so they will be full of confidence coming into this one.

“Newcastle continue to keep their head above water in the Premier League.

“However, Steve Bruce’s side have won only 2 of their last 6 and have been picking up most of their points from teams in and around them.

“I think this could be tight.

“Brentford have every reason to fancy their chances, but I do think Newcastle may just have enough to squeeze through in a tie that could go all the way.

“Prediction – Brentford 1 Newcastle 1 after 90 minutes (then Newcastle to go through on penalties).”

Tuesday 22 December

Brentford v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 26 December

Man City v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 30 December

Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) – Amazon Prime

Sunday 3 January

Newcastle v Leicester (2.15pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 5 January / Wednesday 6 January

***If Newcastle beat Brentford, their League Cup semi-final would be played on one of these nights.

Saturday 9 January

Arsenal v Newcastle (FA Cup third round) – (5.30pm) BBC1

Tuesday 12 January

Sheffield Utd v Newcastle(6pm) Sky Sports

Monday 18 January

Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Weekend of Saturday 23 January

FA Cup fourth round weekend

Tuesday 26 January

Newcastle v Leeds (6pm) BT Sport

Saturday 30 January

Everton v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 25 April

League (Carabao) Cup final

