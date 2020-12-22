Michael Owen verdict on Brentford v Newcastle United
Michael Owen has been looking ahead to the match at Brentford on Wednesday.
Newcastle the visitors and a 5.30pm kick-off set to decide who goes into the League (Carabao) Cup semi-finals.
Michael Owen predicting it to be a tight affair between the Championship club and their Premier League opponents.
At the end of the 90 minutes, the former NUFC striker forecasts the scoreline to be a 1-1 draw.
Then with the match to be decided on the night and no extra-time, Michael Owen predicts Newcastle United to win the penalty shootout.
Fair to say the nerves of NUFC fans wouldn’t be great if it does get to spot-kicks.
A win would see Newcastle play their semi-final on either the 5 or 6 January, though the final has now been moved to late April in the hope of fans being able to attend (Newcastle United’s upcoming fixtures below).
Michael Owen talking to BetVictor:
“Brentford come into this unbeaten in their last 13 matches.
“The Bees’ ended the hopes of Premier League sides Southampton, West Brom and Fulham in each of the last 3 rounds, so they will be full of confidence coming into this one.
“Newcastle continue to keep their head above water in the Premier League.
“However, Steve Bruce’s side have won only 2 of their last 6 and have been picking up most of their points from teams in and around them.
“I think this could be tight.
“Brentford have every reason to fancy their chances, but I do think Newcastle may just have enough to squeeze through in a tie that could go all the way.
“Prediction – Brentford 1 Newcastle 1 after 90 minutes (then Newcastle to go through on penalties).”
Tuesday 22 December
Brentford v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 26 December
Man City v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport
Wednesday 30 December
Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) – Amazon Prime
Sunday 3 January
Newcastle v Leicester (2.15pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 5 January / Wednesday 6 January
***If Newcastle beat Brentford, their League Cup semi-final would be played on one of these nights.
Saturday 9 January
Arsenal v Newcastle (FA Cup third round) – (5.30pm) BBC1
Tuesday 12 January
Sheffield Utd v Newcastle(6pm) Sky Sports
Monday 18 January
Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Weekend of Saturday 23 January
FA Cup fourth round weekend
Tuesday 26 January
Newcastle v Leeds (6pm) BT Sport
Saturday 30 January
Everton v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport
Sunday 25 April
League (Carabao) Cup final
