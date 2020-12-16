News

Marcelo Bielsa verdict on Leeds hammering Newcastle : ‘This was a deserved victory’

Marcelo Bielsa found himself under some pressure and a degree of criticism by some, as he went into Wednesday night’s match.

After picking up 10 points and scoring 12 goals (nine conceded) in the opening six Premier League matches this season, the last half dozen had seen only four points gained and five goals scored (thirteen goals conceded).

Some calling for Marcelo Bielsa to play a less high risk game, maybe less football, maybe more defending…

However, the Leeds boss was never going to change his plan, his ideology, and sure enough they gained their reward tonight, eventually.

Outplaying Newcastle throughout, Leeds somehow found themselves a goal down on 26 minutes and then levelled at 2-2 on 65 minutes, when Bielsa’s team had done the hard bit and got 2-1 ahead.

He need not have worried, eventually they got their reward for never stopping going forward, three more very good goals in the final 13 minutes turning the game into a late procession.

No wonder Marcelo Bielsa was a satisfied man after the match:

“This was a deserved victory.

“In both halves we attacked a lot, created plenty of chances, but in the second half we were more efficient.

“Even after Newcastle levelled the game, the team carried on playing in a calm and organised manner, so eventually we were able to get on top of them again, scoring the goals when we needed to.

“We managed the ball very patiently and that is what most impressed me about the team tonight.

“Winning is always a positive things and it helps you then to go into the next game more calm.

“The construction of the offensive game is one of the most difficult things in football.

“To find a man with a cross is not very easy during a game.

“The penalty area always has plenty of players inside it and it’s very difficult for the person who crosses to find.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 5 Newcastle 2 – Wednesday 16 December 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Hendrick 26, Clark 65

Leeds:

Bamford 35, Rodrigo 61, Dallas 77, Alioski 85, Harrison 88

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leeds 69% (70%) Newcastle 31% (30%)

Total shots were Leeds 25 (14) Newcastle 10 (4)

Shots on target were Leeds 10 (4) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Leeds 7 (2) Newcastle 4 (0)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, S Longstaff, Hendrick (Krafth 62), Fraser (Almiron 75), Joelinton (Gayle 74), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, M Longstaff, Carroll, Shelvey

Crowd: 00,000

