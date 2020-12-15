News

Marcelo Bielsa speaks ahead of playing Newcastle United – Still confident in his approach

Marcelo Bielsa has been talking ahead of Wednesday’s match.

Leeds v Newcastle in the Premier League.

The last time this was a top tier fixture played at Elland Road, Marcelo Bielsa was manager of Argentina, whilst Steve Bruce was at Birmingham.

That was the opening game of the 2003/04 season, a 2-2 draw, Alan Shearer scoring twice and two future NUFC players scoring for Leeds, Viduka and Smith.

On that opening day of the season, nobody could have predicted that it would be over 17 years before this would be a Premier League match once again.

Leeds United relegated whilst Newcastle finished fifth under Sir Bobby Robson.

Marcelo Bielsa has been a revelation at Elland Road, the one to eventually get them back in the top division and playing very attractive football.

After 10 points from the opening six matches, only four points from the last six has now brought pressure on the Leeds boss and his players.

However, a win by two or more goals on Wednesday, would see Leeds overtake Newcastle and look a lot more comfortable.

Marcelo Bielsa talking at his pre-Newcastle match press conference and asked if Leeds could be dragged into a relegation battle?:

“Very difficult to predict the future.

“The reality that we are going through at this moment is to have only picked up four points from the last 18.

“It is a negative cycle that generates consequences, but this negative cycle that we are going through now, is similar to what half the other teams in the Premier League have gone through.

“We know that each time we play the difficulties are very high, so we try to work through that and pick up as many points as possible, every week we fight to improve our position in the table.

“Nothing about it [naming the Leeds team well in advance of the West Ham match] was incorrect.

“It would only be incorrect if you thought that knowing the [starting] eleven of the opponent gives you an important advantage.

“For me it doesn’t but from now on, to avoid any backlash, I will not give answers on the players who can or cannot play.

“The Premier League is of a certain level, we have to show that we can play at that level.

“If you take moments from the 12 games we have played so far you will find parts that are very good…some that are not so good.

“In the Championship we had the respect of a large percentage of the opponents, a superiority that was clear, we had to do was impose it.

“Our challenge in every Premier League game is to demonstrate we can compete in, that is where we are at.

“Throughout these 12 games so far, we have been superior [at times] to some big rivals, there has [also] been times where inferior opponents have been superior to us.

“That’s why I say in every game, our challenge is to be superior to every opponent we play so we can impose ourselves,”

