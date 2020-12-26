News

Manchester City v Newcastle United – The killer stats…

It is Manchester City v Newcastle United on Boxing Day night.

The two clubs meeting for an 8pm kick-off on Saturday.

I don’t want to worry anybody too much but…

Manchester City have won their last 11 Premier League home matches in a row against Newcastle.

In those 11 wins, Man City scoring 39 goals and conceding just seven (Man City’s longest winning home run against an opponent in their top-flight history)

It is actually 20 years since Newcastle won a Premier League match at Manchester City, Alan Shearer getting the only goal back in 2000.

Since then, Newcastle have picked up only two points from a possible 48 in this fixture.

In those 16 games, Manchester City scored 45 goals, Newcastle only eight.

Steve Bruce has never ever won away in the Premier League at Man City as a manager, having played 12 and lost nine, plus three draws.

Newcastle have lost their last five Boxing Day league matches.

Even worse, they are the Premier League side to have lost more matches on Boxing Day than any other, losing 14 times in the Premier League era on this day.

Newcastle United have also conceded more goals (42) than any other Premier League side on Boxing Day.

Joelinton leads the line in Steve Bruce’s team tonight, in his 50 Premier League games so far, the Brazilian has scored three goals.

