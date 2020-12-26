News

Manchester City star after stroll v Newcastle “Did it quite well and could have scored more”

Ilkay Gundogan took 14 minutes to put Manchester City one goal up.

Steve Bruce and his players managing to hang on four minutes longer than last season at the Etihad.

When Gabriel Jesus scored back in July, Man City eased to a 5-0 victory.

This time it was slightly more respectable, as only a Torres goal was added in the remaining 76 minutes, Man City playing within themselves as they face a tougher game against Everton on Monday. Raheem Sterling having put the opening goal on a plate (see above) for Ilkay Gundogan.

Manchester City haven’t hit the free scoring form of previous seasons and indeed, no other club in the top half of the table has scored less than the 21 they have managed so far.

Manchester City didn’t have to be great to win this match and indeed could and should have scored more goals against a very limited Newcastle United side, who relied on a packed defence to try and keep Man City at bay.

No surprises that Newcastle lost this one and no doubt Steve Bruce will be saying that a fair few times, however, the fact remains that these last four matches have now brought three defeats to NUFC and a lucky draw at home to Fulham.

Ilkay Gundogan:

“We have been solid in our defending.

“If we can keep it solid at the back then we always give ourselves a chance because we know we’re going to score goals.

“In the first half especially, I felt like we moved the ball well.

“The weather conditions were not the best here today but I think it was a solid performance.

“A solid win and a good three points and we go again in a few days for the busy period.

“I think we should always share the responsibility of scoring on the pitch.

“Obviously we’re missing some great players but we have the quality in the team to cope, such as Ferran [Torres], to be ruthless and get this done.

“I think Newcastle tried to press a bit more in the second half and it was about finding the perfect balance and deciding when to go forward, and to be patient to wait for one of their players to jump, and when they did, to try and find the free player.

“I think we did it quite well and could have scored more.

“We had chances to do that but the important thing is we got the three points.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 26 December 2020 8pm

Goals:

Manchester City:

Gundogan 14, Torres 55

Possession was Man City 76% Newcastle 24%

Total shots were Man City 11 Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man City 6 Newcastle 2

Corners were Man City 7 Newcastle 3

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Ritchie (Lewis 66), M Longstaff, Hayden, Murphy, Almiron (Gayle 82), Joelinton (Carroll 71)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Wilson, Krafth, Manquillo, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

