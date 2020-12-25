News

Manchester City shocked by four positive virus cases ahead of Newcastle United match

Manchester City have announced that they have now been impacted by positive virus cases.

An official statement released on Friday (Christmas Day) confirming they have had four testing positive.

The quartet are two unnamed members of staff and two first team players.

The two players who are now self-isolating and will miss the Newcastle United match on Saturday, have been named as Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker.

Manchester City official statement:

‘Manchester City FC can confirm that Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, and two members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

All four personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

Everyone at the Club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition.’

The Man City match kicks off a tough looking schedule (see below) for Newcastle United, as they look to recover from some desperately poor performances against the likes of Leeds, Fulham and Brentford.

The bookies make Newcastle United a 28/1 chance to win at the Etihad…

Upcoming Newcastle United matches:

Saturday 26 December

Man City v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 30 December

Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) – Amazon Prime

Sunday 3 January

Newcastle v Leicester (2.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 9 January

Arsenal v Newcastle (FA Cup third round) – (5.30pm) BBC1

Tuesday 12 January

Sheffield Utd v Newcastle(6pm) Sky Sports

Monday 18 January

Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Weekend of Saturday 23 January

FA Cup fourth round weekend

Tuesday 26 January

Newcastle v Leeds (6pm) BT Sport

Saturday 30 January

Everton v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

