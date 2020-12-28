Opinion

Manchester City fans with amusing comments after strolling to win over Newcastle United

Manchester City fans watched on as their side made it 10 matches without defeat in all competitions, seven wins and three draws.

However, the Manchester City fans are seeing a different kind of side to their team, in terms of dominating the opposition, as the win over Newcastle United was their 11th in the last 15 matches (all competitions).

Amusing seeing how their supporters were seeing Saturday night’s game, compared to say, Steve Bruce.

The NUFC Head Coach went on as though it was some great performance, despite Newcastle not having a single serious effort on target.

In contrast, the Manchester City fans maybe best summed up by this comment: ‘All good, apart from the scoreline.’

So whilst Newcastle fans are dismissed as deluded if they hope for something better than the clueless ultra negative football forced on them week in week out by Steve Bruce, it is fair play for Manchester City fans to complain because they only scored two goals despite dominating the match and playing all the football.

What a mixed up world we lived in.

Indeed, so boring was it totally outplaying Newcastle and winning 2-0, one of the Man City supporters claims he and his two sons fell asleep whilst trying to endure this latest all too easy victory.

If you really want to test your endurance levels mate, sign up to Brucey’s NUFC, you won’t last long…

They make a big deal of a supposed Andy Carroll elbow on one of their players, I must admit I struggle to remember anything of the game really.

Manchester City fans commenting via their Blue Moon message board:

‘All good, apart from the scoreline.’

‘Missed some decent chances but all players played reasonably well. Should probably have been 4 or 5.’

‘I thought overall we were very good against a team that never really offer anything.’

‘Controlled that match from minute one in awful conditions and strangled them.

What we should do at home against a side like Toon.’

‘Enjoyed that, definitely played with a bit more zip and even though it was still very side to side it was done with more intent and creativity. We got in behind their defence so many times, nice to know our age old finishing problems haven’t gone though.’

‘Am I allowed to say Steve Bruce seems a nice bloke?’

‘No. You are not.’

‘Didn’t Brucie once say something along the lines that there are no easy games in the PL as all teams “go for it”…’

‘Eased through that in second gear. Very, very comfortable. Never looked in any danger.’

‘Cant stand that Christmas Caroll, steals a living, forearm smashing peoples faces while not scoring goals.’

‘Newcastle barely even mustered a chance.’

‘Good win in the circumstances. Have to get used to this season’s city. Solid and professional, if not a little boring.’

‘We are a couple of players away from being right at it, with the left fullback position persisting as a problem. We can paper over it against the Newcastle’s of this world but get heavily exposed by top class opposition…’

‘He is one horrible c.nt Andy Carroll, shouldn’t say this but I hope he gets hurt, he is a menace and embarrassment to the game.

I wouldnt mind if he was horrible but could play.

The big useless donkey cant even start before Joelinton who has to be the worst forward I’ve ever seen.’

‘Very comfortable win and you could tell after the second goal went in it was all about game management and conserving energy for the next games coming up.’

‘Regarding Carols elbow which should have been a red, can it be retrospectively looked at, or this now scrapped as VAR should have seen – I dont know if VAR looked at it.’

‘I thought we played well against a side that basically defended and got away with loads of niggly fouls that should have resulted in cards.’

‘Carroll should have had a straight red for the elbow, but yet again, VAR ignores it as it wasn’t a city player doing it.’

‘It was a professional performance and a comfortable win, we didn’t allow Newcastle to threaten us at any time. Boring to watch though, me and both my two lads fell asleep in the first half.’

‘Watched the game with future son in law, who is a Newcastle season ticket holder.

Living in the North East means I am surrounded by them.

Attitudes seem to have mellowed towards City since the failed take over. Anyone but Liverpool or United for them now. They now see the power plays and corruption a bit more clearly.’

