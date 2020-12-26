Opinion

Manchester City fans comments on quality of Newcastle team, Steve Bruce and irrational fears

Manchester City fans have a game against Newcastle United to worry about on Saturday night.

I say ‘worry’ but when the fixture has seen 11 home wins out of the last 11 and 39 goals scored (and only seven conceded), fair to say you should have a fair degree of confidence.

However, football supporters are a strange breed and often irrational fears remain, such as one of the Manchester City fans below who admits to always having concerns ahead of this fixture, even though he knows just how dominant Man City have been against Newcastle, though even he thinks the home side with squeeze a win by one or two goals tonight.

For the vast majority of Manchester City fans though, it is a case of just how many goals their team will win by, rather than any stressing about the result.

The biggest debate as to whether, and if so how many, changes should be made to rest players, in light of the fact they play Everton only two days later on the Monday. In contrast, Newcastle have four days before facing Liverpool at St James Park.

Difficult to argue when Manchester City fans talk about how useless Steve Bruce and his tactics are, especially when most Newcastle supporters feel exactly the same way.

However, always crushing to hear it from others, pointing out what a shambles your club and team management are.

Newcastle fans wonder whether this NUFC squad of players are capable of better, in terms of results and especially the style of football, even the odd Man City fan has sympathy for us when it comes to having to watch the kind of football Steve Bruce serves up.

Jesus and Walker are missing due to positive virus tests but difficult for Newcastle fans to raise their hopes in any way, especially if Steve Bruce sets his team up as expected, defending so deep and just waiting to get beat, with no intention of having any kind of an attacking plan on trying to create chances.

Maybe he will surprise (amaze!) us (and the Manchester City fans) one of these days…

Manchester City fans comment via their Blue Moon message board:

‘Bruce will be gone soon and I hope City send him on his way with a 6 or 7 goal battering.’

‘These are sh.t and will most probably be missing AS-Maximin who is their best player.

Must win.’

‘Blanket anti-football defence of 5-4-1 trying to smother the spaces in front of the back 4 and no space behind.

Newcastle are a proud club with a rich history of free flowing attacking football, it must be killing their supporters watching this sh.t.’

‘All boils down to can we break down a flat back 9.’

‘Has Steve Bruce abandoned his trusted 10 at the back formation?

He’s becoming really adventurous these days.’

‘Good memories of beating the Barcodes over the years, think we’ll do them comfortably. Hoping Foden plays, and Kun is the spearhead.’

‘Judging by the Tuesday night performance by Newcastle it shouldn’t be too hard a game.’

‘We have to play with Everton at Goodison park only 48 hours after this game

So i would rather rest KDB in order to have a good game against Everton

3-0 city.’

‘Everton is a big game, so think we should rest a few.’

‘Everton play same times as us, and don’t have the benefit of the quality of our squad.

As usual I just don’t think you can look beyond the next game so for me it’s strongest 11 to start against the geordies and then try and get the 3 key players off after 60/70 mins when game is hopefully won.’

‘They’ll be on a downer after Brentford. Can’t see elephant man having it in him to pick them up.

Should smash them even if we rest a few key players.’

‘Go for the kill early then rest for Everton.’

‘Aguero loves a game against these lot. Might be a bit soon to start him though.’

‘I always have doubt against the magpies, I know we have a good record against them but I never feel confident going into the game.. but I think 1 or 2 nil to us.’

‘We know what the elephant man will do , it will be damage limitation from minute one and Kun is the goal poacher we need to beat these type of teams.’

‘Let’s trash them, utterly and with no pardon.

It would be good for morale and confidence.’

‘They got dumped out of the cup by Brentford and will be smarting, they’ll come to defend for their lives and nothing else.

We will be witnessing total anti football because Bruce won’t dare lose because of their position.

Anything but a loss will be huge for them.’

‘Kun starts this all day long … just look at his record against them … he always scores loads against them. The hat-trick at home when we only scored 3, scored 5 in a game too when Pelligrini subbed him off, wish he had left him on and surely he’d have scored a double hat-trick.’

‘Such a shame we have to wait until early March for the Steve Bruce vs. Big Sam duel. They should advertise that game as a Jurassic Park prequel.’

‘Rather worried about two of our star players getting Covid-19. Who will be next?’

‘These are f.cking sh.t.

No f.cking about blow them away and move on.’

‘Can’t believe 11 people have predicted a defeat, if we don’t win by at least 3 goals against this shower someone needs f.cking off.’

‘Apparently we are in crisis with Covid according to some of the media, Walker and Jesus not available, looks like we will have to play our £65m ex Juventus right back and bring back the best Premier league striker for the last decade.’

