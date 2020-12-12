News

Manchester City announce plan for Newcastle tickets – What is happening at St James Park?

Manchester City have announced their planning for the return of fans, intending to hit the ground running as soon as they get the green light.

The Government will review the tiers on Wednesday 16 December, then expected to announce which areas have moved tiers on Thursday 17, with those changes set to come into effect from Saturday 19 December onwards.

Many cities / regions in the North are hoping to move from tier three to tier two as infection rates have fallen in many places, as compared to London and other areas of the South who are seeing the situation getting worse and worry they could end up in tier three this coming week.

To try and give themselves the best chance of everything going smoothly, Manchester City are planning ahead.

On Friday they announced their plans (see below), 15 days before the first home game when potentially fans could return, that match being the one on Boxing Day against Newcastle United. On Monday fans can start registering their interest in getting a ticket, 13 days ahead of the game.

West Brom are another planning ahead, on Tuesday 8 December they announced their plans in advance of a potential tier change to tier two, that plan revealed 12 days in advance of the first potential home match with fans allowed, on Sunday 20 December.

So what about Newcastle United?

Well, fingers crossed but the virus situation has been heading the right way on Tyneside, indeed Newcastle now has a lower infection rate than 27 of London’s 32 boroughs and Gateshead is lower than all 32 London boroughs.

So if there are to be Northern cities moving up to tier two, Newcastle Upon Tyne is hopefully a real contender.

So what have Newcastle United announced, what plan is there for the game against Fulham next Saturday?

Even though that match is only seven days away and supporters potentially allowed back in, Newcastle fans told absolutely nothing. No announcement and certainly no process where fans can register their interest in wanting a ticket.

It is simply shambolic, why is there no plan in place by now to deal with this situation. A potentially really positive moment.

I honestly wouldn’t even be surprised if Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley turned around and said even though Newcastle Upon Tyne had moved into tier two, they hadn’t been given enough notice to sort anything, so no fans allowed into that Fulham match, even though they could have been.

There again, none of us know indeed whether the ticket office staff are still furloughed by Mike Ashley to save him some money at the taxpayers’ expense.

As the saying goes, fail to plan is plan to fail.

Something which as Newcastle United fans we are very used to under Mike Ashley.

Manchester City official announcement:

Manchester City confirms its plans to welcome supporters back to the Etihad Stadium, subject to the UK Government’s announcement on tiering next week.

Should Greater Manchester (or Manchester) move to Tier 2, 2,000 supporters will be able to attend the Newcastle United home Premier League match on Saturday 26th December.

The Club will operate a ballot for this match with the vast majority of tickets being made available to 2019/20 Seasoncard holders, and a small number to existing Cityzens Matchday members. A ballot for existing Seasonal Hospitality Members will also be in operation.

Commenting on today’s announcement, the Club’s elected fan representative panel, City Matters said:

“We have been actively involved in the Club’s provisional plans to welcome supporters back.

“We have had several constructive meetings with the Club and we have worked together to ensure that fairness is at the heart of the plans that are being set out today.

“It has been a long time since supporters have had the opportunity to attend a match at the Etihad Stadium and we hope that they can return very soon, albeit at a reduced number.

“We will continue to work closely with the Club over the coming weeks and months to ensure the voice of supporters is represented.”

MATCH TICKET BALLOT PROCESS

From 9am, Monday 14 December, qualifying supporters will be able to enter the Manchester City v Newcastle United ballot.

Simply log in to your online account to submit your entry. The ballot will close at 11:59pm on Tuesday 15 December.

Tickets will be priced at £35 for Adults, £20 for 18-21, £15 for Over 65s, and £5 for Under 18s.

Entering the ballot does not guarantee that the ballot will be drawn, or that the match will go ahead with supporters in attendance.

The ballot for this match will only be drawn if the UK Government confirms that Greater Manchester (or Manchester) will move into Tier 2.

Whilst we will not restrict supporters from entering the ballot, cross-tier travel restrictions will apply.

If the ballot is drawn, only supporters whose address is registered in an area under the UK Government’s Tier 1 or Tier 2 restrictions will be eligible to purchase a ticket for the Newcastle United match.

Where multiple qualifying supporters live in the same household or within a support bubble, you can enter the ballot for up to a maximum of two (2) supporters.

Please ensure that your friends and family list is up to date with all the correct information to allow you to enter the ballots for you and those in your household or support bubble.

Disabled supporters with a personal assistant should enter the ballot as a group of two (2) and allocate the personal assistant supporter number to the ballot entry.

HOW WILL THE BALLOT PROCESS WORK?

Supporters will be randomly drawn once the ballot closes.

Supporters who are successful in the ballot will be placed in a ‘priority pot’ and will be advised by email that they have been allocated a 24-hour priority sales window to purchase a ticket.

Supporters who are unsuccessful, will be placed in a balloted ‘reserve pot’ and notified in advance, by email, of their ‘reserve pot’ and sales window.

If tickets remain unsold from the ‘priority pot’ after the 24- hour window closes, the ‘reserve pot’ will open until such time the tickets are sold out.

There is no guarantee that the opportunity to buy will be offered to any and/or all of the ‘reserve pots’.

There may be multiple ‘reserve pots’ with varying sales windows that may open at different times.

Supporters who were offered the opportunity to purchase a ticket via the ‘priority pot’ and supporters who were able to purchase a ticket via the ‘reserve pot’, will only be offered another opportunity to buy a ticket, at such time as all supporters who wish to attend a reduced capacity match have had the opportunity to do so.

We recommend supporters ensure their email address is up to date and check the correct filters are set up to avoid emails being sent to junk or spam folders.

