Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jack Lacey-Hatton to give us his match ratings after Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0.

A regulation win for the home side, strolling to victory with Ederson not needing to make a serious save.

Having only drawn 1-1 with West Brom in their last home match, a relief for Pep Guardiola to have Newcastle United up next.

As for the Newcastle United side performed, Jack Lacey-Hatton gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments.

Darlow – 8

Solid as ever, no chance on either of the goals.

I worry just how many we would have conceded this season, if it wasn’t for this lad being in superb form.

A positive and a worry at the same time.

Yedlin – 4

His pace offered a usual option when we occasionally got forward but got two crosses hopelessly wrong at big moments.

One in the first half he completely over-hit, one in the second he couldn’t get past the first man when Carroll was waiting on the penalty spot.

Clark – 6

Another decent effort from Clarky.

He seems to be one of the few players that has remained composed on the ball in the recent games, when so many have panicked or given away possession.

Schar – 5

Struggled at times but looked like he kept fighting.

Just doesn’t seem to quite have the hard defensive edge he had in that first season.

On a couple of occasions he managed to carry the ball into midfield but couldn’t kick on.

Fernandez – 6

Score could have been worse without a couple of his – now expected – timely blocks.

Unlucky with the block falling perfectly for Torres on the second City goal. Pure misfortune.

Ritchie – 5

A difficult task bringing him back in up against Sterling.

Got caught on a couple of lofted passes but kept running and trying to make things happen.

Certainly think he would have at least got the others going a bit more, had he played the other night at Brentford.

Hayden – 6

Looked composed on the ball and won a couple of tricky challenges in midfield.

Not his greatest display but we always look more solid in midfield with him in there.

Going up against City in a two can be a thankless task.

M Longstaff – 6

Far better than some of the recent appearances from the other Longstaff.

Still needs to learn more on the defensive side of his game, and how to fit into the team shape, but on the ball he looked much better.

Played a couple of really nice passes in awful conditions.

Almiron – 5

A difficult night for Miggy but again at least he looked like he cared.

Ran himself into the ground before coming off.

Just a real shame that his mistake was ruthlessly punished by City for the second goal.

Particularly disappointing for him, as it was similar to his error at Southampton earlier this season that also led to a goal.

Murphy – 6

I still don’t really know if Murphy has the quality required for a long-term run in the Premier League but his attitude is first class.

Never stopped running or wanting to get on the ball.

His two efforts in the second half were the only time we remotely looked like scoring.

Joelinton – 4

It’s the causal approach and heavy touches that will mean he will never ever be an effective number 9.

Yes it’s a thankless task at City away, however, I would argue that Joselu was far more effective in the two games against them in 2017-18.

Like Joelinton, he lacked any serious goal threat, but covered far more ground.

Subs

Lewis – 5

Carroll – 5

Gayle – N/A (Not on long enough

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 26 December 2020 8pm

Goals:

Manchester City:

Gundogan 14, Torres 55

Possession was Man City 76% Newcastle 24%

Total shots were Man City 11 Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man City 6 Newcastle 2

Corners were Man City 7 Newcastle 3

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Ritchie (Lewis 66), M Longstaff, Hayden, Murphy, Almiron (Gayle 82), Joelinton (Carroll 71)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Wilson, Krafth, Manquillo, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

