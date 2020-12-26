Opinion

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday night defeat

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 26 December 2020 8pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

A two goal scoreline as Man City stroll to victory.

Jamie Smith:

“Don’t really have any feelings about this kind of sh.t any more.

“This game is always likely to be a defeat and I feel a small positive it wasn’t an upsettingly massive score.

“Although this is probably more down to City conserving their energy than any effort on our part.

“The events of the preceding few weeks have raised my ire, not this, although it was not an enjoyable evening’s watch.

“Feel very meh and I can’t see that changing against Liverpool on whatever day it is compared To whatever day it is now.”

David Punton:

“The problem with this game is that we were never expected to get anything.

“So the manager can point to the gulf in class and investment levels.

“A tale of hardship fits nicely.

“That aside, it’s another defeat.

“Another limp showing. Another game with paltry amounts of possession and shots on goal.

“The only saving grace is that the score was kept down to 2-0.

“A journalist more in step with supporters’ opinion on Steve Bruce pointed out this week that the plan appears to let Darlow make a stack of saves and see if we can nick one at the other end.

“It seems Bruce went with that again tonight, opting to rest Callum Wilson and flood the midfield.

“So the slump continues, a Xmas tradition for this club in recent years.

“Can anyone see where the next win is coming from? I can’t.”

Billy Miller:

“Kind of expected wasn’t it?

“Got to be happy that we only lost 2-0 as I’m expecting a few whippings this season and this was a candidate to be one.

“Just as well Aguero is working his way back to fitness and only made the bench.

“I’m pretty sure about 100 of his 180 Premier League goals have been against us.

“Still half expected him to bang in a hat-trick when he came on.

“Anything from Liverpool or Leicester would be a positive.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Disappointing.

“The attitude seemed better than the other night but the passing was often laboured at best.

“I didn’t get the idea behind Joelinton up front on his own.

“Very similar to the cup quarter game in the summer, kept going, but didn’t really lay a glove on them and gave away bad goals. “

GToon:

“I don’t know which thought is the stronger after this game.

“Are we one game closer to the removal of Bruce?

“Are we one game closer to being involved in the relegation scrap for 2021?

“Or are we lucky it was only 2-0?

“So master tactician Bruce played with two defensive midfielders against Brentford in a game Matty Longstaff might have made a difference in.

“He then selected Matty with one defensive midfielder in a game he had no chance of influencing where two defensive midfielders might have been useful.

“Has Bruce still not forgiven us for the song after the 5-1?

“Anyway, I saw a kingfisher on a lovely run along the canal today.

“I know that’s got nothing to do with football but then again neither have Bruce and Joelinton.”

Steve Hickey:

“Predictable result, maybe a bit of effort tonight at least but class and money tended to shine through in the end, as it does in any walk of life.

“Not the hiding many thought, in scoreline anyway, but very comfortable for City.

“Liverpool will be much more testing when it comes to the final third, that could be embarrassing.

“Saturdays are always better when Newcastle don’t play. That said, you can apply that to any day.

“Steve Bruce, Mike Ashley, Lee Charnley, the players and the Premier League especially, should take a good hard look at themselves.

“That is meant to be fun, entertainment and enjoyment. Where has it all gone wrong?”

Ben Cooper:

“A game which should have been negotiated to a conclusion without a ball being kicked.

“Man City suffering from a pandemic, NUFC suffering from a long term debilitating illness.

“The game panned out as expected, City won easy, had the ball for the entire game, the Toon content to escape a battering had a couple of long range shots.

“There is no point in watching these games.

“Might as well switch off until Sheffield United on the 12th of Jan when our competition re-commences.”

Nat Seaton:

“Man City strolled through the game.

“An enormous gap between the teams.

“Yet again we offered nothing, not that I was expecting anything other than a defeat to be honest.

“Darlow yet again our man of the match, he’ll need to play as well against Liverpool on Wednesday…”

Paul Patterson:

“A free hit really.

“Not as bad as was expected but let’s not let Bruce or any of his media chums say this is a positive.

“A defeat is a defeat and with Arsenal on the rise, we are now looking over our shoulders.

“Our season won’t be defined by Manchester City away.

“It’s the points dropped against the likes of Fulham at home that are the crux of Bruce’s failings.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 26 December 2020 8pm

Goals:

Manchester City:

Gundogan 14, Torres 55

Possession was Man City 76% Newcastle 24%

Total shots were Man City 11 Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man City 6 Newcastle 2

Corners were Man City 7 Newcastle 3

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Ritchie (Lewis 66), M Longstaff, Hayden, Murphy, Almiron (Gayle 82), Joelinton (Carroll 71)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Wilson, Krafth, Manquillo, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000