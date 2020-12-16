Opinion

Leeds fans with some surprising comments ahead of playing Newcastle

Leeds fans are looking forward to tonight’s match against Newcastle United.

The first Premier League meeting at Elland Road between the two clubs since August 2003.

Ten points and twelve goals scored (nine conceded) in the opening six PL matches saw Leeds fans enjoying life back in the top tier.

However, the next six PL games have produced only four points and five goals scored and thirteen conceded.

Some interesting comments from Leeds fans below about tonight’s match.

A bit of a split when it comes to what they think is needed to change their results, should Bielsa go for a more defensive based approach, or continue with the high energy and high entertainment pressing game.

To an outsider, whilst they appear short of quality at the back, they don’t seem to be doing a lot wrong going forward apart from not taking enough of the healthy number of chances they create.

Nice to see their positive comments on Shearer and Beardsley from the past!

Leeds fans commenting via their Marching On Together message board:

‘Every PL club have top strikers that are excellent in the air, you only have to watch Dwight Gayle’s bullet header for Newcastle’s winner yesterday

Our defending at set-pieces has never been great but is much more evident now we are in the Premier League.’

‘Banning heading would definitely ease our worries.’

‘Saint-Maximin he will turn our defense inside out.

‘We need 3 points tonight, because we have a few games coming all the way against utd and spurs so tonight is a must win 3 points.’

‘Another factor to throw in tonight is fatigue.

Bearing in mind we’re supposed to be the fittest team that ever played football, and outrun every one (apart from Chelsea) this could provide an advantage for us.’

‘I do believe that our physical advantage is not so evident at this level, Chelsea outran us by 6 kms and WH coped with us. We’ve not flogged anyone apart from Villa. Maybe we can get the energy advantage back against sides like Brighton, Burnley, WBA, etc, but it seems to be less of factor now that opposing coaches and players have sussed us out.’

‘Peter Beardsley was a hell of player, the complete number 10. He had pace, skill and scored his fair share of goals. He was the perfect foil for Alan Shearer.’

‘Need to get our act together, football is about scoring goals & conceding as few as possible NOT having 70% possession, 824 passes, 28 corners & 21 shots with no end product!’

‘I agree. Also bear in mind we’ve got matches against park the bus merchants coming up against Burnleh, WBA and Brighton, where we usually struggle to break them down. I imagine Newcastle won’t be as negative as those teams.’

‘Bruce is a journeyman Manager who must have managed dozens of teams in his time. He’s alright I suppose but I wouldn’t particularly want him at Leeds.’

‘Back in the late 60s/very early 70s it was a free for all in the grounds there was not as much policing of segregation although away fans were usually ushered into the south stand.

I remember the Newcastle mob in their black and white tartan kilts took over the cop one year.

Can’t remember if they were eventually moved out but it was unusual that another team’s supporters would even try it but they were real nutters.’

‘Peter Beardsley, great player in every respect but also had the unteachable ability of being able to produce the totally unexpected.’

‘Love the style we play, however we have to find a way of merging entertaining with a winning mentality.

‘Bielsa is about playing the ball along the floor, its a joy to watch, up there with the best football i have witnessed as a Leeds fan.

If you are looking for big physical specimens being used like battering rams then the rumour is Alladyce may be back in football soon.

Both get results. I know which one i prefer.’

‘Wilson, Gayle, Saint Maximin & Joelinton combined have all the attacking attributes we don’t possess. Shelvey will dictate their play & no doubt Darlow will stop everything we throw at him, decent keeper.’

‘We need some points tonight.

A win would be fantastic, and a draw would at least give some positivity before heading into a series of important matches.’

‘Leeds was Shearer’s favourite fixture of the season as he use to have field-day

20 goals in 20 appearances v Leeds.

I use to loathe it when he celebrated goal after goal with one of his arms in the air.’

‘Can you imagine our scorelines if we had a Shearer up front for us?

He’d put every header away, and could shoot from outside the box as well. Complete striker.’

‘Shearer would get 20 goals in 5 appearances if he was playing against our current defence.

He will always have respect from me for turning United down to go and play for his boyhood club. I wonder if he regrets it……. Nar.’

‘Ones to watch out for this game IMO:

Allan Saint Maximin is absolutely brilliant with his feet. The type that can skip past almost anyone. Expecting him to play a similar role to Benrahma on Friday.

Almiron is a very tricky and talented player.

Callum Wilson is tall and dangerous, can be very potent on his day. Expect him to be a threat from set pieces.

These are the ones we have to worry about most. Wouldn’t be surprised to see our old pal Dwight Gayle make an appearance either. He knows how to play us, can see Bruce taking advantage of that.’

‘Dominated two games in a row really makes look over your shoulder a bit and worry when sides at the bottom are picking up points, this is a massive game that we need to win, no reason we can’t, we have played some brilliant football this year, but if a team can match our work rate and energy we struggle.

Set pieces are killing us.’

‘We need to try something different, what’s the point of fielding players who are out of form or not providing the goods to gain the necessary results?’

‘Our issues are not just confined to defending set pieces – goals are drying up too.’

‘Newcastle are a big unit, we need height at the back.’

‘Newcastle will start with two up top, unless there are injuries we dont know about.’

