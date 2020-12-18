Opinion

Leeds fans change their tune – Comments before AND after hammering Newcastle 5-2

Fair to say that for Leeds fans, there were many starting to express serious doubts before the match against Newcastle.

Ten points and twelve goals scored (nine conceded) in the opening six PL matches saw Leeds fans enjoying life back in the top tier.

However, the next six PL games had produced only four points and five goals scored, with thirteen conceded.

Many Leeds fans wondering if maybe Bielsa should go for at least a slightly more defensive based approach, rather than the high energy and high entertainment pressing game.

Some of those pre-match comments are below, with also many Leeds fans worrying about the quality in the Newcastle team, as well as a belief from some that under Steve Bruce they would see a team that played positive football…

When it comes to their post-match comments, very much a different story!

Leeds fans back full of belief in their manager and team, five goals in one game after only five in the previous six. Indeed it could have been far more than five.

Those comments tempered to an extent by their surprise at just how negative and poor Newcastle actually were / are.

The ongoing pre-match fears from Leeds fans about their inability to defend corners was summed up by Ciaran Clark scoring a simple unchallenged header, although of the other hand, as pointed put, from two other corners they were defending, Leeds actually ended up scoring at the other end!

Leeds fans commenting via their Marching On Together message board:

PRE-MATCH

‘Every PL club have top strikers that are excellent in the air, you only have to watch Dwight Gayle’s bullet header for Newcastle’s winner yesterday

Our defending at set-pieces has never been great but is much more evident now we are in the Premier League.’

‘Saint-Maximin he will turn our defense inside out.

‘I do believe that our physical advantage is not so evident at this level, Chelsea outran us by 6 kms and WH coped with us.’

‘Need to get our act together, football is about scoring goals & conceding as few as possible NOT having 70% possession, 824 passes, 28 corners & 21 shots with no end product!’

‘I agree. Also bear in mind we’ve got matches against park the bus merchants coming up against Burnleh, WBA and Brighton, where we usually struggle to break them down. I imagine Newcastle won’t be as negative as those teams.’

‘Back in the late 60s/very early 70s it was a free for all in the grounds there was not as much policing of segregation although away fans were usually ushered into the south stand.

I remember the Newcastle mob in their black and white tartan kilts took over the cop one year.

Can’t remember if they were eventually moved out but it was unusual that another team’s supporters would even try it but they were real nutters.’

‘Wilson, Gayle, Saint Maximin & Joelinton combined have all the attacking attributes we don’t possess. Shelvey will dictate their play & no doubt Darlow will stop everything we throw at him, decent keeper.’

‘We need some points tonight.

A win would be fantastic, and a draw would at least give some positivity before heading into a series of important matches.’

‘Ones to watch out for this game IMO:

Allan Saint Maximin is absolutely brilliant with his feet. The type that can skip past almost anyone. Expecting him to play a similar role to Benrahma on Friday. Almiron is a very tricky and talented player.

Callum Wilson is tall and dangerous, can be very potent on his day. Expect him to be a threat from set pieces.

These are the ones we have to worry about most. Wouldn’t be surprised to see our old pal Dwight Gayle make an appearance either. He knows how to play us, can see Bruce taking advantage of that.’

‘We need to try something different, what’s the point of fielding players who are out of form or not providing the goods to gain the necessary results?’

‘Our issues are not just confined to defending set pieces – goals are drying up too.’

‘Newcastle are a big unit, we need height at the back.’

POST-MATCH

‘It would have been very worrying if we hadn’t won that because Newcastle are the worst side we have played this season. Just disappointing that a team that poor still scored two against us.

But credit to them, they kept going and thoroughly deserved the win topped off by a screamer from Jack.

Rodrigo looking back to his sharpest which is good news for us.’

‘We know that beating the bottom few teams home and away will likely keep us up, so it’s good we got the 3 points in this game.’

‘Brilliant scoreline. Dominated the game and deserved it.

Newcastle were pretty poor tbh and can’t believe they had us at 2-2. Just showed our defensive woes again.’

‘Great attacking performance but another 2 goals conceded, the defence is a Championship defence and it does show.’

‘Just wish we had 2 international defenders. Oh hang on, we do, but they are both injured.

Have people forgotten that?

Unfortunately our ‘Championship’ defence has to carry the can at the mo and they are doing their best.’

‘Weirdly, the scorline is a true reflection of the game, although it took a while to reach it.’

‘Leeds 5-2 Newcastle:

Shots: 25-10

On-Target: 10-4

Touches: 716-442

Possession: 69%-31%

Succ. Passes: 433-161

Final Third Passes: 150-46

Chances Created: 20-7

Recoveries: 58-49

Succ. Crosses: 11-6

Tackles Won: 14-8

Interceptions: 21-13

Saves: 2-5′

‘That was long overdue!! We utterly deserved that and probably more. But let’s be honest who saw it coming when they made it 2-2?

‘We controlled this so well we made them look an average Championship team.’

‘Did Leeds just score twice from the other teams corners???’

‘If we could defend and take more of our chances we could have won that game 10-0’

‘Newcastle score one good goal to go one up then completely destroyed for the rest of the game.’

