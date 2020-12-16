Opinion

Leeds 5 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jack Lacey-Hatton to give us his match ratings after Leeds 5 Newcastle 2.

Newcastle United somehow still level at 2-2 with thirteen minutes to go.

However, the luck finally ran out and Leeds the very much deserved 5-2 winners by the final whistle.

Jack Lacey-Hatton gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments.

Darlow – 7

Don’t think he had much of a chance on any of the goals.

What does that say about the defending?

Very good first half display when, by some miracle, he nearly got us to half-time without conceding.

Lewis – 4

Inconsistent going forward and sluggish at the back.

Got sucked in for the crucial third Leeds goal. A disappointing night.

Murphy – 6

Considering he is a right-winger by trade, this was a pretty good display.

Some tidy moments and showed desire to get forward and help the attacks.

Also got moved further up the pitch and maintained his composure. He did ok for me.

Clark – 8

One of our better players on the night.

Stepped out with the ball and was willing to beat Leeds’ high press. Got a great header.

Looked exhausted at the end, perhaps knowing he didn’t deserve to be on the losing side.

Fernandez – 6

Got his customary couple of crucial blocks. Defended resolutely.

Again, like Clark probably didn’t deserve to ship five goals.

Longstaff – 4

Tiresome, lacked energy and was at fault on three of the Leeds goals.

Hugely disappointing. Does he have the physical capabilities to play long-term at this level?

Hayden – 5

Not his best night in a Toon shirt.

Still put himself about, was unlucky to get booked as Kilich completely stopped to make contact.

His game is always affected (understandably so) once he is in the book.

Hendrick – 6

Got a goal which boosted an average performance.

Put himself about and covered a lot of ground but failed to truly stem the threat of Harrison down Leeds left flank. An improvement.

Fraser – 5

Failed to truly make the most of his counter-attack opportunities but did play his part in the opening goal.

Joelinton – 5

Gave the ball away so many times I lost count.

Did show flashes of improvement but again another inconsistent display.

Wilson – 8

Even on a night he didn’t score, he more than played his part.

Managed to turn so many aimless hoofs into long passes, due to his sheer grit and determination alone. Worked his backside off, even with little reward.

If we had managed to steal anything tonight, Wilson would have been the main reason.

Subs

Krafth – 5

Gayle – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)

Almiron – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 5 Newcastle 2 – Wednesday 16 December 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Hendrick 26, Clark 65

Leeds:

Bamford 35, Rodrigo 61, Dallas 77, Alioski 85, Harrison 88

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leeds 69% (70%) Newcastle 31% (30%)

Total shots were Leeds 25 (14) Newcastle 10 (4)

Shots on target were Leeds 10 (4) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Leeds 7 (2) Newcastle 4 (0)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, S Longstaff, Hendrick (Krafth 62), Fraser (Almiron 75), Joelinton (Gayle 74), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, M Longstaff, Carroll, Shelvey

Crowd: 00,000

(Leeds 5 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Wednesday’s hammering – Read HERE)

You can follow the author on Twitter @JackLaceySport

