Opinion

Leeds 5 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Wednesday’s hammering

Leeds 5 Newcastle 2 – Wednesday 16 December 6pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Steve Bruce carried the luck for much of this game but in the end, Leeds very easy and deserved winners.

Jamie Swan:

“Out fought, out thought, out ran, out scored and any other out-outs you can think of.

“In possession we have to be the worst team in the league and the goals we give away when we can clear the ball are just ridiculous.

“We should have had a pen which might have changed things, but we were stereotypically sh.te – again.

“I work in Leeds, so pleased to see them up and back in the PL – but a red face for me tomorrow.

“Fair play to them. Soft centred, but they get at teams. The very polar antithesis to Bruce ball.

“Maybe a game too many in a short period after COVID etc, but this was shocking.”

GToon:

“If Sean Longstaff is anywhere near the starting lineup in the next game I’m not watching it.

“The bloke is an absolute disgrace to the shirt.

“He watched the play go on around him and did absolutely nothing apart from contribute to three of their goals.

“The only person I despise more after this result is the idiot in charge.

“Exactly how badly do Joelinton and Longstaff have to play before they are subbed.

“Bruce should be sacked after this game regardless of our league position.

“This is not how I want to see my team play.

“Any team that tries hard will hammer us.

“This was 5-2 against a newly promoted team and it could have been 7 or 8.

“Of course Ashley will only act when his money is threatened, so Bruce is safe.”

Brian Standen:

“Out on their feet due to COVID?

“Maybe so but one or two were awful and I’m sorry to include Longstaff in that bracket, absolute shocker.

“At 2-2 the game was ours for the taking and Longstaff just has no game awareness and it’s 3-2.

“Entertaining stuff for the Amazon masses but quite frankly it was a game we should have got something out of

“As a side note it’s annoying the people operating VAR are as inept as ever, just what is the point?”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Terrible last twenty. We faded dreadfully.

“Longstaff and Lewis were hugely disappointing.

“Considering how defensive we are, to concede five to anyone bar City or Liverpool is pretty disgraceful, and Darlow actually made some good saves as well.

“It could have been more.

“Dreadful.”

Billy Miller:

“A battle of two footballing ideologies.

“Well… one footballing ideology and whatever it is Bruce subjects us to.

“Have to be pleased with our points tally at this stage of the season but if Fulham turn us over at the weekend we’ll be looking over our shoulders again.

“The team with the vastly superior possession and shots actually won for a change.

“The loss could have been more comprehensive and that says a lot when you’ve shipped five.”

Dave Punton:

“Torn to shreds by a newly promoted side. Ouch.

“There were alarm bells when I saw the team selection, which confirmed Bruce had tinkered with a winning side.

“”It proved to be the case. We’ve been overwhelmed in that second half by a side playing vastly superior football. It stings.

Leeds have a project there, under a manager who really knows his stuff.

“The defeat checks an upturn in fortunes for Steve Bruce.

“It seems every time this club gets a sneak peek of the upper half of the table the rugs gets pulled out from under it.

“A woeful night for NUFC.”

Jamie Smith:

“Pure Bruceball.

“I said on Saturday that if we employed an attacking formation and got at Leeds, we would beat them.

“As expected, Bruce set up the negative, frightened version of a side that could be so much more.

“It was pathetic how often Wilson and Fraser had to come deep into our own half to pick the ball up in the first half and it was a mixture of Leeds poor shooting and the usual Darlow saves that kept us level at half time.

“Second half saw some more impetus but Leeds confidence was flowing and they showed exactly how to win games with flowing attacking football while we sat on the old 30% possession.

“Leeds’ win was ably assisted by a shocker from Sean Longstaff, who I counted giving possession away for goals 2 through 4, with the crucial third a particularly poor example of losing the ball.

“This kind of meek garbage will of course be skated over by the media at large.

“Absolutely sickener that we could have won this with the right approach.

“Credit to Leeds though, they’re a hell of a team to watch. Imagine…”

Steve Hickey:

“A bit of a hammering and I can’t say that I’m surprised.

“Very disappointing in that we took the lead and then got back on terms for 2-2.

“Very sloppy play followed and their breaks confirmed why we can’t be too adventurous.

“It’s not just our current manager who has mentioned this.

“I’m sure Steve Bruce will get a lot of the blame but the players have to take a lot of responsibility for this. I accept tiredness is inevitable and I’m sure this will be the excuse.

“Fulham must be rubbing their hands together, I suspect the worst.

“Saudis, please step forward and give us some hope.”

Ben Cooper:

“An opening goal by Jeff Hendrick and an equaliser by Ciaran Clark mid-way through the second half weren’t enough for United as an entertaining Leeds put five in United’s net to go above them in the PL table.

“Overall it was the most enjoyable game I have seen this season featuring NUFC, Leeds neat passing, incisive attacks and creative ball-players against a more direct and pacey Newcastle.

“Leeds won comfortably in the end, too many Toon players had off days and the substitutions didn’t work out but there are no complaints from me, it was good to see two teams trying to win a game rather than two teams trying not to lose one.

“Hopefully Steve Bruce won’t have to wait another 11 years and 11 months for his next chance of a hat-trick.”

Paul Patterson:

“Well, up until the last five minutes we were in it.

“Shades of Manchester United at home.

“I (among others) have been saying a pasting was on the cards as we surrender long periods of the game.

“Has Bruce fell out with Almiron?

“The starting line up was questionable with square pegs in round holes again and no recognised right back/wing back and a not match fit Fraser preferred instead of Miggy.

“Look at the shots and possession stats and the way they waltzed through is in the latter stages was frightening.

“This needs to be a blip because that shambles of a last ten minutes bore all the hallmarks of Pardew and McClaren days and 14th will soon look precarious, especially with Allardyce coming in at West Brom…”

Nat Seaton:

“A weary performance against a team that love to score goals.

“You cannot argue with the result, at 2-2 I would happily have taken the point as I couldn’t believe how we were level, as it turned out we shipped in 5!

“Here’s hoping for a better performance on Saturday night…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 5 Newcastle 2 – Wednesday 16 December 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Hendrick 26, Clark 65

Leeds:

Bamford 35, Rodrigo 61, Dallas 77, Alioski 85, Harrison 88

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leeds 69% (70%) Newcastle 31% (30%)

Total shots were Leeds 25 (14) Newcastle 10 (4)

Shots on target were Leeds 10 (4) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Leeds 7 (2) Newcastle 4 (0)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, S Longstaff, Hendrick (Krafth 62), Fraser (Almiron 75), Joelinton (Gayle 74), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, M Longstaff, Carroll, Shelvey

Crowd: 00,000

