Lee Clark backs Steve Bruce in Miguel Almiron controversy

Miguel Almiron made the headlines a couple of weeks ago.

Whilst away on international duty with Paraguay, the Newcastle United player’s agent made a number of claims in a radio interview.

Daniel Campos saying that if it hadn’t been for the virus impacting on the summer transfer window, Miguel Almiron would have definitely left Newcastle United. Campos going on to say that his client will almost certainly leave now in 2021 instead, probably the summer window next year, with La Liga looking the most likely destination.

The agent pointing to both the lack of ambition at Newcastle United and Steve Bruce’s boring negative tactics as two of the big factors for wanting a move.

Steve Bruce responded (see below) by calling Daniel Campos ‘A two bob agent who is such an amateur’, when speaking to the media about the comments.

Lee Clark has now joined the debate, stating: ‘I feel Steve Bruce was absolutely right when he called the agent of Miguel Almiron an amateur.’

For most Newcastle United fans, there was an obvious reaction…Daniel Campos totally correct when pointing to the lack of ambition under Mike Ashley and the terrible negative football under Steve Bruce, but on the other hand, very unprofessional for an agent to be talking in public about his player potentially leaving and causing unrest.

Clark says that anyway, Miguel Almiron will need to up his game and end product (goals and assists) before the type of clubs his agent was talking about, would take any serious interest.

That is also correct, kind of, although once again, most Newcastle fans would say that the team is far better with Miguel Almiron in it, plus a lot of the underlying stats point to that as well. Despite Steve Bruce only starting Miguel Almiron in five of the ten PL matches so far, the Paraguayan is top for Newcastle when it comes to creating chances this season, plus Almiron is also top of the stats at the other end when it comes to making the most combined tackles and interceptions on average every 90 minutes.

As a close friend of Bruce’s, you are very unlikely to hear any criticism of the NUFC Head Coach from Lee Clark.

However, regardless of that, it is simply a case of Steve Bruce having to ditch the over the top negative tactics and no better time than in the games coming up. As Newcastle are set to face all three promoted clubs within the space of a week, with two of those clubs currently in the bottom four of the PL table.

Steve Bruce talking about Daniel Campos after Miguel Almiron’s agent made those comments about his client last month – 20 November 2020:

“These were outrageous comments [from Daniel Campos].

“A two bob agent who is such an amateur.

“It is disrespectful to us all at the club who have served Miguel so well.

“Miguel Almiron is a great pro and a great kid but his agent leaves a lot to be desired.

“Miguel hasn’t arrived back [at the training ground] yet but I will speak to him.

“A poor agent who should know better, when he has a client as good as Almiron is.”

Lee Clark speaking to Tribal Football – Friday 4 December 2020:

‘I feel Steve Bruce was absolutely right when he called the agent of Miguel Almiron an amateur.

Your client is already contracted to a football club for a very long time, so to come out publicly and say well he would have been away in the previous window had it not been for COVID and there’s good chance he could be leaving next summer was not smart.

Now I’m a fan of Almiron, he’s got lots of assets; works extremely hard, great pace, he can past people. But let’s get it right, he hasn’t exactly set the world alight.

Just look at his stats, his goals and assists. And he isn’t part of a team that is flying either. So everybody just needs to calm down a bit.

His agent needs to get back in his box and worry about moving Almiron on or getting him a new deal when the player starts producing the level of performance that warrants it.

As an ex-manager I’m not in for all that. There doesn’t have to be that type of conversation anymore. Those days are gone when agents used to use the media and friends in the newspapers to run a story that such and such are unhappy at their clubs. You don’t need to do that anymore. The game has changed.

Agents have direct contact with the chief executive and chairman of the club, they don’t deal with the managers anymore.

Jorge Mendes has unbelievable clients and clientele. Why? Because he doesn’t do his business in the public domain, he doesn’t have to.

If Mendes was Miguel Almiron’s agent, he would be saying if you’re unhappy go and see the manager. Because all the reports from the football club is that he is a brilliant young guy, he works extremely hard every day in training and gives all in the matches. But to put the agent in place, he hasn’t been sensational where lots and lots of teams are going to be coming in for him.’

