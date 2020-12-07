News

Jetro Willems agent says player would be up for January transfer to Newcastle United

Jetro Willems hasn’t played a competitive game since a freak injury on Saturday 18 January, the left sided Newcastle loan player forced off during the 1-0 home victory over Chelsea.

By the Monday (20 January 2020), it was confirmed that Willems wouldn’t play again that (2019/20) season.

The player then releasing an emotional message to Newcastle fans (read below), pledging to do everything he could to play for Newcastle United one day in the future: ‘I will come back stronger! I believe in the plan I made with God and the path we have chosen, I pledge to do everything I can, so it will not be my last game for NUFC!!!!’

The loan player going on to have cruciate ligament surgery at the end of January 2020 and returning to Eintracht Frankfurt to work towards coming back to first team football.

Newcastle United have continued to be linked with the Dutch international as he recovers from surgery and Jetro Willems has continued to interact on social media regarding Newcastle United, leading fans to believe there is every chance he would come back if offered the opportunity.

Now Willems’ agent has been talking about his client’s situation.

Sigi Lens speaking to hr-sport and saying that Jetro Willems would be up for a return to Newcastle United.

The 26 year old sees his current contract run out at the end of June 2021, so it looks very likely that one way or another, we will shortly get an indication of what is going to be the next move regarding the player’s future.

Sigi Lens asked by hr-sport whether Jetro Willems could sign for Newcastle United in January 2021:

“Of course there is this possibility.

“Jetro got along very well in England [with Newcastle United and is willing to go back there.

“They [Eintracht Frankfurt] want to extend the contract.

“Either we extend the contract [Eintracht Frankfurt] or he [Jetro Willems] leaves this winter.”

It is difficult to see Jetro Willems staying at Eintracht Frankfurt and if indeed a new contract was signed, it would surely be only to ensure that they get a transfer fee when he eventually leaves.

So it looks pretty certain that Willems moves on to a new club on a permanent deal next month, or else signs a new short-term contract to ensure he is not out of contract at the end of June 2021 and then leaves in that summer 2021 window.

Much could well depend on what his physical condition is by the time we get to January, if he is in a position to start and play first team football again then odds on he will move then to a new club.

Whether that will be Newcastle United remains to be seen but he would be a popular signing with fans, plus a potential bargain deal for Mike Ashley if returning to the form he showed in the opening half of last season with NUFC.

Jetro Willems via his Twitter account – 20 January 2020:

“While I’m typing this my eyes are full of tears.

“I pray before each game and I ask God to let everyone end the match healthy whether we win or lose.

“As you already may have heard, the game against Chelsea was my last game for this season.

“I had in all fronts and way, an incredible, beautiful, fun and especially a good half year and I want to thank everyone who were involved for that.

“It was fantastic to play for NUFC!

“I will come back stronger!

“I believe in the plan I made with God and the path we have chosen, I pledge to do everything I can, so it will not be my last game for NUFC!!!!

“Thanks for all the messages”

Jetro Willems

