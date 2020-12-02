News

Ivan Toney in rude health as he and Adam Armstrong keep up remarkable scoring form

Ivan Toney can’t stop scoring goals.

Neither can Adam Armstrong.

After the weekend and Tuesday night’s matches the Championship top scorers are clear at the top of the second tier scoring charts.

Scoring for Blackburn in their 2-1 win over Barnsley on Saturday, Adam Armstrong now has 13 goals (in 13 Championship games) this season at a rate of one every 85 minutes, with a shot accuracy of 72% (all stats via BBC Sport).

Meanwhile, joining the Geordie striker at the top of the Championship scorers list is Ivan Toney with 13 goals (in 15 Championship matches) after scoring in a 2-1 win over QPR on Saturday and then on the scoresheet once again last night, in a 2-0 win at Rotherham, scoring every 98 minutes on average, with a shot accuracy of 68%.

Ivan Toney is especially in rude health, he has now scored in six of the last seven Brentford home matches and has now helped them up to fourth in the Championship table.

In all competitions, Brentford are now unbeaten in the last eight matches and have only lost twice in their last sixteen games.

Only 20 days now until Brentford meet Newcastle (details of all NUFC upcoming matches below) and ominously for the Magpies, whilst Ivan Toney has scored 13 Championship goals, he is yet to score in the League Cup, despite Brentford winning four rounds to get to the quarter-finals, including beating three Premier League sides.

A distant third in the second tier goalscoring list is Lucas Joao of Reading, he has nine goals at an average of one every 118 minutes.

Adam Armstrong and Ivan Toney left Newcastle United within three days of each other.

It was the summer of 2018 and actually there were three strikers sold within an 11 day period, Aleksandar Mitrovic 29 July 2018, then Adam Armstrong 5 August 2018 and Ivan Toney 8 August 2018.

Summer 2018 when Mike Ashley totally undermined Rafa Benitez, allowing him zero net spend, in fact, instead insisting on a £20m profit on transfers in and out that summer.

Mitro’s sale took all the headlines of course but Adam Armstrong signed permanently for Blackburn with a transfer fee of around £1.5m reported, plus a major sell-on clause for when / if Rovers sell him. For Toney, the fee reported to be £500,000 and when sold to Brentford this summer for a reported £10m, Newcastle claimed to have received another £3m (30%) of the sale price.

Here are a few key facts about the pair’s overall careers so far:

Adam Armstrong

Age 23 (born 10 February 1997)

Has scored 29 goals in 53 Championship starts in 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Has already scored 70 goals in league football, 78 goals in all first team matches.

Ivan Toney

Age 24 (born 16 March 1996)

Scored 48 goals in 78 League One starts since February 2018, plus now 13 in 15 Championship starts.

Has scored 90 goals in league football so far, 105 in all first team matches.

If Ivan Toney and Adam Armstrong keep the goals flowing, then surely their time will come very shortly in the Premier League for the ultimate test.

If not bids in January, surely summer 2021 will see at least one if not both former Newcastle United strikers moving up into the Premier League.

The pair have already scored 183 goals between them in club football, albeit in the lower leagues and in cup competitions.

Only 20 days now until Newcastle United meet up with Ivan Toney since he left the club, an interesting night at Brentford in the League Cup awaits…

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Friday 4 December

Aston Villa v Newcastle (8pm) – Sky Sports – POSTPONED

Saturday 12 December

Newcastle v West Brom (3pm) – Sky Sports

Wednesday 16 December

Leeds v Newcastle (6pm) – Amazon Prime

Sat 19 December

Newcastle v Fulham (8pm) – Sky Sports

Tuesday 22 December

Brentford v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 26 December

Man City v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 30 December

Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) – Amazon Prime

Weekend of Saturday 2 January 2021

Newcastle v Leicester

Weekend of Saturday 9 January 2021

FA Cup third round – Arsenal v Newcastle

