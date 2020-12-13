News

Ivan Toney in red hot form as he warms up for Newcastle United in 9 days time

Ivan Toney can’t stop scoring goals, he has now got 15 in his last 16 league matches.

Only nine days to go now until the striker faces Newcastle United for the first time since leaving in August 2018 and he sits top of the Championship scorers.

With still 28 matches left, Ivan Toney already has a remarkable fifteen goals BUT when you then factor in that he has scored 15 from only 38 chances, it looks even more impressive.

Scoring 39% of the chances coming his way, it means the Brentford striker is basically scoring on average two of every five opportunities.

On Saturday the latest goal was in a 3-1 away win at Forest, up against Sammy Ameobi and former NUFC manager Chris Hughton, though Jack Colback was missing from the matchday 18.

There are ever increasing claims of a January move to the Premier League with Everton the latest to be credited with an interest but Brentford insist he isn’t for sale and none of their best players will leave in January. Having banked serious money in the summer for the likes of Watkins and Benrahma, there are no major financial pressures on the Bees and to stand any chance of promotion this time, they need to keep hold of Ivan Toney. The striker scoring 15 of the 27 goals that have put Brentford sixth in the Championship, plus he has two assists.

In all competitions, Brentford are now unbeaten in the last eleven matches and have only lost twice in their last nineteen games.

In nine days time Brentford meet Newcastle (details of all NUFC upcoming matches below) and ominously for the Magpies, whilst Ivan Toney has scored 15 Championship goals, he is yet to score in the League Cup, despite Brentford winning four rounds to get to the quarter-finals, including beating three Premier League sides (Southampton, West Brom, Fulham).

Ivan Toney has now scored 92 goals in league football so far, 107 in all first team matches, with 48 goals in 78 League One starts since February 2018, plus now 15 in 18 Championship starts.

The 24 year old will be desperate to get to the Premier League and if impressing and scoring against Newcastle in front of a national audience, that will surely only increase the chances of offers going in from PL clubs in January.

An interesting match awaits but first Newcastle face Leeds away and Fulham at home, whilst Brentford are away at Watford on Tuesday and home to Reading on Saturday.

After having welcomed some fans to their new stadium for the first time this month, whether there are any supporters at the Reading and Newcastle matches will all depend on the Government review of the tiers which takes place this midweek.

The situation getting worse in London and very likely to drop into tier three, whilst on Tyneside we have seen an encouraging fall in the infection rate, leading to optimism that Newcastle Upon Tyne could move to tier two and 2,000 fans allowed into St James Park next Saturday against Fulham.

Ivan Toney’s goal on Saturday put him one ahead of Adam Armstrong who has 14, whilst the next two highest Championship scorers have 11 and nine respectively.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 16 December

Leeds v Newcastle (6pm) – Amazon Prime

Sat 19 December

Newcastle v Fulham (8pm) – Sky Sports

Tuesday 22 December

Brentford v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 26 December

Man City v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 30 December

Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) – Amazon Prime

Weekend of Saturday 2 January 2021

Newcastle v Leicester

Saturday 9 January 2021

FA Cup third round – Arsenal v Newcastle (5.30pm) – BBC1

