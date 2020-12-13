Opinion

Is this really good enough for even Mike Ashley?

Saturday was a big result against West Brom, a win against strong relegation contenders at St James Park was a must.

In fairness to the lads, Steve Bruce and his coaching staff, they got the job done in the end.

With players and members of staff missing due to covid and injuries, to get a win against any Premier League opposition despite all the reported problems was a job very well done yesterday.

Steve Bruce was a bit negative again, sitting on 1-0 too early in the game instead of trying to kill it off. His actions allowed West Brom back into the game and they deserved their goal when it came.

Then for about 20 mins after the equaliser we looked a bit lost and perhaps on another day we could have lost it. Understandably fitness and sharpness were always going to be tough on our boys, Steve Bruce did get something right for once with the changes at the end and it paid off for him, so hats off for that. It was nice to see Dwight Gayle back and boy he took his goal well.

So here we are with 17 points after 11 games. Fairly solid but unspectacular. It’s early yet in the season but I don’t see relegation. We are not too good to go down by any means but there are genuinely some terrible teams in the league this season and our opponents yesterday were one of them.

We all have our expectations and our goals we’d like the team and the club to meet. I expect a better brand of football on a more regular basis than I have seen so far this season, the football has generally been poor with the odd bit of quality there and there, so that needs addressing.

The club has invested on more firepower this season without as of yet selling any of our best players, so for me Steve Bruce has to get 50 points or more and finishing from 10th up to call this season a success.

I don’t believe I’m asking for too much given the net outlay Steve Bruce has been allowed, on top of the Rafa Benitez’ team.

Mike Ashley may be happy enough with Premier league survival but surely even he can’t be overly happy with the performances on the pitch. Ashley at the end of the day treats the players as products – but how many of these products are looking good value for money at the moment for people to buy?

So a top ten finish with 50 points is for me what Mike Ashley should in all honesty be looking at. We all know he wants to run the club on the cheap and just do enough to stay up , but would spending £100m just to stay around 13th really be running it on the cheap and be good value for money?

It shouldn’t be for Mike Ashley, certainly not for me and it shouldn’t be for any other Newcastle United fan.

Comments welcome.

