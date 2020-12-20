Opinion

If Mike Ashley is still happy enough to suck that up, then there is nothing left to say

I’m sure a lot of people will have plenty to say after the latest “front foot football” showing at home against relegation threatened Fulham.

It was just yet another one of the many poor and disgraceful performances in the 17 months of Steve Bruce, that we had to digest last night.

Where to start?

Outplayed at home, less possession despite a man up for a third of the match, less shots, no game plan.

This is nearly every week now, it’s not just one or two bad performances as pundits and commentators like to claim, nearly every performance is poor.

It would be nice to actually watch a game, Newcastle win it AND be able to feel and say it was an excellent performance, we thoroughly deserved that.

In 51 Premier League games, I don’t think I’d need to raise all 10 fingers up to count the good performances up, Steve Bruce has to be the luckiest manager ever in the Premier League era for us.

Terrible performances, no tactics, no game plan, no clue to be perfectly honest, yet he seems immune from criticism by anybody, except the fans who actually watch the matches

Yet we are all wrong it seems, those who aren’t Newcastle United supporters replying by saying that Steve Bruce is doing just as good as Rafa Benitez did at NUFC. Steve Bruce has had his luck in the cups with some very favourable draws in the cups and could end up being the first manager to take us to a semi-final since Graeme Souness was here.

Steve Bruce is very lucky that were no fans in the stadium last night, as I’m sure the crowd noise we hear from our armchairs in our living rooms would have been a tad different.

Mike Ashley may only be concerned about money and staying in the top flight, and I don’t know how much of the football he has bothered to watch, but surely even he can’t be that oblivious to how bad everything really is.

He had to give 10,000 free season tickets away last season and if Steve Bruce is allowed to carry on, exactly how many paying customers will there be in the ground by the time things are back to normal…25,000, 30,000?

If Mike Ashley is still happy enough to suck that up, then there is nothing left to say.

Steve Bruce has to go before the damage is done and the Steve McClaren scenario plays out once again. Whether it is this season or the next, it will happen.

I don’t wish to put a dampener on anything but I’m just giving my honest view on this car crash and joke of a club. I wish everybody a happy Christmas whether you are up in Newcastle, in South Wales as I am , or even on another continent.

Comments welcome as always.

