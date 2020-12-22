Opinion

I don’t get Mike Ashley at all, why won’t he make this appointment at Newcastle United?

Steve Bruce is pretty horrendous.

Certainly the worst in the Mike Ashley era, considering the money he’s had to spend compared to the likes of Rafa.

I don’t get Mike Ashley at all.

If I bought a business that I had no experience of, I wouldn’t try and run it myself. I’d employ the best person I could to do it for me. I’d want the best manager too. Even a non-football person can spot an up and coming manager and one whose race is run.

The more pressing issue is the effect Steve Bruce is having on players like Sean Longstaff. Remember Longstaff winning a penalty in the 2-1 victory over Man City? I don’t think he has been in the opposition box these past 17 months with Bruce as manager.

He really has no idea how to set a team up. Thing is, at the moment he’s getting away with it. Mid-table safety, no crowds, no pressure.

I have spent years watching football and have taken my middle son through the academy system with a couple of clubs. You get to see the sides who sit back and those that demand to win the ball back. The kids instinctively want to win the ball back and I don’t think it changes as they grow up either. I fully expect to see a few players start to voice their concerns once the January window opens.

Watched the Leeds game against Man Utd after they beat us 5-2. Wow! They might have lost 6-2 but they were great. They were rushing to take a goal kick with three minutes left to have another attack. They ran further than Man U, had more possession and lost out because Man U have more expensive, more clinical forwards.

That’s how I want us to play. To have a go. To try and win. To fear no one and not to give up. I hate Leeds as well!!

You have also got to ask yourself after 17 months what football under Steve Bruce is like. To me, it is 30% possession, being outplayed for long periods, slow paced passing and hoping something might happen, rather than making it happen.

