Opinion

I can’t actually blame Mike Ashley (other than appointing Steve Bruce in the first place) this time

Another Newcastle United game gone, another poor performance played out.

Manchester City may only have won 2-0 at the weekend but let’s be honest, it could have been whatever they wanted it to be.

They didn’t even hit third gear, no recognised centre forward playing made no difference, they could have played their goalkeeper upfront, as they would have still won, Ederson himself only had one decent save to make of any note, when the game was well over.

Nobody expected anything else, although I suppose always a chance that losing 2-0 instead of by five or six could be a factor at the end of the season, if it came down to goal difference to stay up.

To be honest, looking at the fixtures Newcastle United have played so far , the points accumulated is more or less what I felt it would be. My pre-season predictions haven’t played out exactly game by game, as there are certain games I felt we would win but didn’t, whilst at the same time certain games I felt we would draw or lose but NUFC did better in.

It is a results business, that’s ultimately what it always will come down to, but going off the performances, Steve Bruce’s record and positions in the league 17 months down the line couldn’t be more false. Dreadful performances time and time again, a ridiculous amount of luck built up by poor finishing from opposition and some ridiculous decisions that have massively benefitted us from officials. The cup draws have also been generous, the media / pundits have been more than kind to Bruce.

Mike Ashley is responsible for a lot of bad things at the club. No hope, no ambition, no communication, the divide of the fans, the infrastructure, the lot, it’s ultimately his fault that over the years we have gone backwards as a club since the moment he stepped in. If I had to judge this season though, and this season alone, I can’t actually blame Mike Ashley (other than appointing Bruce in the first place). He has backed Steve Bruce with new signings and hasn’t sold any our best players (yet).

I don’t care when people say Steve Bruce doesn’t make the signings or pick who comes and goes . He’s had 20 years in management, he should be able to work out by now how to get the best out of players and play the best team at his disposal. However, 17 months later and things on the pitch are worse, but he will get away with it, I think.

Why? There are seriously some terrible teams in the league. Two of the three promoted teams in West Brom and Fulham will go back down in my opinion, Sheffield United are looking a lost cause. Whilst Burnley, Brighton and Crystal Palace have gone backwards, as have we.

Despite how poor Newcastle United have been, I feel we will still finish higher than the teams I mentioned.

Finishing around 13th or so because there are teams even worse than you are, is not an achievement and something we can be proud of. It feels we are there by default.

That’s not good enough for me and it shouldn’t be good enough for any other Newcastle United fan.

Comments welcome.

