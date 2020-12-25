News

Have a truly wonderful Black and White Christmas and a far better 2021…

A big Happy Black and White Christmas Day thank you to everybody who has helped make The Mag such an interesting place to visit this year and of course a very Happy Christmas to Newcastle fans wherever you are in the world.

This year, more than any other, has been a challenging one for us all.

Here’s hoping we can all move into 2021 with hopes of better times around the corner.

The supporting and reporting on the goings on at St James Park continues to be a rollercoaster.

We all continue to dream of a football club with new ambitious owners, who can give Newcastle United the opportunity to be the club it should be.

Of course, following a completely normal football club just wouldn’t be the same…

Thanks to every single one of you who has visited the website.

Special thanks go to the supporters who have contributed literally thousands of articles to the site over the past twelve months.

Take care of yourselves and why not join that ever growing team of contributors? (Send all articles to [email protected])

United We Stand.

Please feel free to leave your own Christmas message in the comments section below.

