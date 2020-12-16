News

Goalkeeper finds temporary home for rehab after Newcastle United let him go

Rob Elliot say: ‘It is lovely to be back.’

The goalkeeper was released by Newcastle United at the end of June (2020) after nine years at St James Park.

Rob Elliot now revealing he is back at Charlton, the club he left back in August 2011.

It is only a temporary move, at least for the time being, with the goalkeeper looking to build back his fitness after surgery in October, following his departure from Newcastle United.

Now 34, Rob Elliot has only ever been at two clubs on a permanent basis, so it was logical he turned to Charlton.

December 2017 proved to be Elliot’s last ever game for Newcastle United, a 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Altogether he only started 51 Premier League matches in his nine years on Tyneside, not Premier League level as a first choice goalkeeper but filling in well at times when needed.

I hadn’t realised that last season he did actually make the first team squad a handful of times, an unused sub in four FA Cup matches, plus on the bench when Newcastle lost 1-0 at Burnley.

Best of luck to Rob Elliot in whatever chooses to do next.

Rob Elliot talking to the official Charlton website after he asked Charlton goalkeeping coach Andy Marshall if he could do his rehab with the South Londoners after surgery:

“Just as I left [Newcastle United] I got appendicitis.

“So I had to let that settle down before I had the operation.

“With Covid it took a little longer [to have the surgery].

“That was in October and then I messaged Marshy about coming in to train and get fit.

“He was brilliant and said it was no bother.

“Being my boyhood club it makes it even nicer to come back.

“I feel fit and strong and I’m able to join in with the lads.

“If I’m going to do my rehab then where better than where it all started?”

Asked about leaving Charlton for Newcastle back in 2011:

“It’s a strange one for me because the writing was pretty much on the wall.

“We had signed Ben Hamer and I had a year left [on my contract].

“I think I played the first four games of that [2011/12] season and Newcastle came in with a late bid.

“It was sad to leave with everything I’d built.

“But then there was the excitement of going to such a big club [like Newcastle United] and to a Premier League club.

“It was bittersweet.”

