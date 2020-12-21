Opinion

Fulham fans comments after Newcastle United match – Some strong messages here

Fulham fans with plenty to say after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at St James Park.

No surprise that the incident just after the hour mark was a massive topic of discussion, with Callum Wilson awarded a penalty and Andersen sent off for the visitors.

Even less of a surprise that Fulham fans felt they were cheated by VAR and the match officials.

For Newcastle supporters, of particular concern is that Fulham fans are the latest in a long line of opposition fanbases to worry about playing Newcastle United, then afterwards finding it difficult to believe how bad NUFC actually are, especially with the ultra negative Steve Bruce tactics.

Callum Wilson seen as the big villain for his dive to win the penalty, whilst interesting to see that the love affair for Fulham fans with Aleksandar Mitrovic looks well and truly over…

Fulham fans commenting via their Fulham Web message board:

‘We will need to up the tempo at home to Southampton because they are a darn sight better than Newcastle for sure.

Points dropped now against teams around us will make it a close-call between teams around us come spring.

We cannot afford to turn up against poor teams like Newcastle and play so casually like this.’

‘We played with plenty of urgency. It was only the lack of a competent striker (what the hell has happened to Mitro ? ) and a complete c.nt of a referee that stopped us winning.’

‘This from a Newcastle fan on the BBC website. “We have 13 men on the pitch (linesman/ref) and Fulham have 10, and Fulham are still better”

‘At least their fans are honest…’

‘Genuine question. After watching MOTD and listening to Lineker and two ex Newcastle players say that it was a clear dive, will Andersen have his red card rescinded on appeal?’

‘Sadly watching this and lots of other matches it just proves that a lot of footballers are cheats and I’ve not seen one punished since VAR came in.’

‘What was the point of playing Mitrovic , he was so off the pace.’

‘Time to shop him around a lot of championship clubs would snap him up at a decent price, thought we were too slow again in build up but should have three points if not for poor ref and var again.’

‘Mitro? Is he going to China in January or what? Detached, sloppy, out of shape…’

‘It would take a China-man drunk on too many Sakes to buy an out of shape Mitrovic.’

‘It looks as if we are a hard side to beat but fear not.

Aided by var and our own stupidity, we will always give the opposition a chance to draw level.

Last 2 games against Liverpool and Newcastle, we should have been out of sight at half time.

Afraid this is relegation syndrome. We have to get some 3 pointers, which means a new striker and send Loftus Cheek back to Chelsea.’

‘We can’t trust the referees, only way we can survive relegation is getting a two nil lead to cover any mistakes that are sure to come. We should have had three points from Liverpool and Newcastle, we were woeful against Brighton though.’

‘Still fuming about the sending off that cost us three valuable points and the loss of Andersen for three important games.

The laws of the game and a sensible viewpoint make the decision to red card and award a penalty on this circumstance incorrect for a number of reasons a) if the ref deems there to be a foul then it occurred outside the penalty box, result red card and free kick b) if the ref has missed the first offence and deems the foul took place on the penalty box line then he needs to deem this as a clear attempt that the player has not attempted to play the ball, it is clear on every angle that Andersen has not deviated his leg to trip Wilson, indeed Wilson’s run has cut across Andersen and in that regard it is a coming together and not a foul.’

‘A decent performance although Mitro looking worse every time I see him. we need a striker/goalscorer to complete our much improved team.’

