News

Former top referee rules on that Newcastle v Fulham controversial incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports, and has given his call on this Newcastle v Fulham match incident.

After a really poor hour of play, Newcastle United launch pretty much their first dangerous attack of the game.

Miguel Almiron putting a great ball in to release Callum Wilson behind the Fulham defence.

Referee on the pitch Graham Scott then giving a penalty as Joachim Andersen tries to get back and prevent Wilson scoring.

Scott then alerted by VAR the incident on the pitchside monitor.

After reviewing, the referee then deciding to give Fulham’s Andersen a red card, the penalty decision still standing.

The Dermot Gallagher verdict on this one is ‘complicated’ and clearly believes it should have been handled differently.

The former top referee says that the ‘easiest decision’ was to give Andersen a yellow card for the clear pulling of the shirt outside the box, which would then have prevented the ‘complicated’ situation that then followed instead.

Of course, what Dermot Gallagher is stating should have happened as the best decision making, was a sending off for the Fulham player BUT no penalty for Newcastle United.

Watching on TV at home, fans were very surprised that the penalty decision wasn’t changed after the VAR review but it was reported that the penalty decision was already ‘locked in’ and VAR were only asking Graham Scott to look on the screen to see if it should be a straight red for the defender.

So when Dermot Gallagher talks about the ‘complicated’ situation that followed once he gave a penalty, what he appears to be clearly saying, is that Graham Scott then looked at the pitchside monitor and would have realised that in actual fact there was no foul in the penalty area, BUT as the rules stand in terms of using VAR, he wasn’t able to overturn the penalty decision, because that wasn’t what VAR had alerted him about.

However, he then did decide instead to give Andersen a straight red, due to the benefit of watching the TV playback.

Bottom line, Steve Bruce having yet another massive helping hand from VAR this season, though Fulham every reason to feel aggrieved that the penalty wasn’t (couldn’t be) overturned.

Dermot Gallagher speaking to Sky Sports:

Incident:

Callum Wilson is through on goal, Joachim Andersen pulls his shirt but the Newcastle striker keeps on going.

Once Wilson gets into the box there doesn’t appear to be any more contact but after a few more paces he then falls to the ground. The referee giving a penalty.

VAR alert referee Graham Scott, who after watching on a pitchside monitor, then sends off Andersen with a straight red card and the penalty decision remains unchanged.

Dermot Gallagher verdict:

“I actually think the easiest decision here, was once the shirt is being pulled, whistle and second yellow card, because he [Joachim Andersen] is already on a yellow card, so send him off and everything goes away.

“All this goes away, it is just avoided.

“But, because it was allowed to go on, we have the debate then, it is a penalty?

“The referee gave a penalty on-field, VAR then decided there was possibly no covering player.

“It all got a bit complicated and in the end we end up with a penalty and red card.

“I think it would have been a red card anyhow.

“It was a very untidy process but could have been avoided.

“Once he let it go into the penalty area he thought it was foot on foot contact.

“I just think the easiest solution I come back to, is when the shirt starts been pulled, the guy [Andersen] is already on a yellow card and stopping a promising attack.

“Whistle, red card, nobody can argue with that because it is two yellow cards and all that followed we wouldn’t be talking about.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Fulham 1 – Saturday 19 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson (Pen) 64

Fulham:

Ritchie OG 42, Andersen Sent Off 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 51% (66%) Newcastle 49% (34%)

Total shots were Fulham 11 (8) Newcastle 12 (6)

Shots on target were Fulham 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Fulham 9 (5) Newcastle 2 (2)

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez (Hayden 45), Clark, Dummett (Fraser 79), Sean Longstaff, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton (Gayle 75), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Krafth, Lewis, Hendrick, Murphy

Crowd: 00,000

(Jake Humphrey calls out Robbie Savage, Chris Sutton and other anti-Newcastle fan trolls – Read HERE)

(Alan Shearer only needs one word (but he uses more) to describe Newcastle against Fulham – Read HERE)

(Steve Bruce claims big Newcastle United problem is ‘inconsistency’ – You have to laugh – Read HERE)

(Scott Parker wants ‘criminal’ act at St James Park investigated but it wasn’t the only one – Read HERE)

(After we had endured Newcastle 1 Fulham 1 I had no reply when my wife said this – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Fulham 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s draw – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 1 Fulham 1 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Fulham 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

