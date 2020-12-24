News

Florian Lejeune in top form yet again as rated best defender on the pitch in latest victory

On Wednesday night, Florian Lejeune was starting his final La Liga match before Christmas.

The on loan Newcastle United centre-back making his twelfth La Liga start of the season for Alaves after his season-long move was agreed back in September.

Florian Lejeune and Alaves were at home to Eibar, Yoshinori Muto’s loan club for the season, however, the Japanese striker was nowhere to be seen in the matchday squad. Muto going into Christmas with only one goal so far in Spain.

Florian Lejeune has been getting rave reviews from Spanish media and it was another quality display to add to the growing list.

The Newcastle loan man helping Alaves to fight back from a goal down on four minutes, getting back to lead 2-1 by the break, which ended up the final scoreline. Joselu getting an assist for the winner.

As you can see, the automated Whoscored ratings system made Florian Lejeune the best defender from either team on the pitch last night:

Alaves are now unbeaten in the last five Florian Lejeune matches, adding this credible draw against what were the league

Last season Alaves were terrible in defence, conceded 59 in 38 games, the third worst in La Liga, this season with the help of Florian Lejeune, they have conceded only 17 goals in 15 games so far.

Steve Bruce made it clear last season that he wasn’t keen on having centre-backs who could also play a bit, all but totally sidelining both the Frenchman and Fabian Schar from his Premier League side.

With Florian Lejeune, Newcastle fans never saw him on the pitch again in the Premier League last season after what was arguably his finest 60 seconds in a black and white shirt.

The 21 January 2020 saw him come off the bench at Goodison Park, a woeful team performance and negative tactics from Steve Bruce seeing Newcastle absolutely battered by Everton who should have been four or five ahead, instead in a space of a minute in added time after the 90, Florian Lejeune hilariously scored twice and NUFC somehow emerged with a point.

Only five Premier League clubs have conceded more goals than Newcastle so far this season and recently, Steve Bruce has had a shortage of options at centre-back, forced to play Isaac Hayden there.

Interesting to see what happens with Florian Lejeune next summer when he will have one year left of his Newcastle contract.

