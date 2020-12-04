News

Finally explained why Elias Sorensen has been missing

Elias Sorensen had been enjoying life in Holland, the striker scoring twice and getting one assist in his first four starts and one sub appearance.

The 21 year old Newcastle loan striker scoring his first ever professional goal against NUFC’s former European opponents NAC Breda, then scoring again as he helped Almere win their first ever away game at Young Ajax.

However, 15 November 2020 saw a 7-2 mauling for second tier Almere City away to Cambuur, Elias Sorensen subbed after 64 minutes.

In the next two matches, no sign of Elias Sorensen in the starting eleven, nor indeed in the matchday squads at all.

No word from Almere City as to why the striker was missing and speculation amongst Newcastle fans that possibly Elias Sorensen was missing due to a positive test for the virus.

However, in advance of tonight’s Almere City home game with Young Utrecht, it has been revealed why the Danish striker has been absent.

Omroep Flevoland reporting that Elias Sorensen currently has an Achilles injury and that is why he has been missing since mid-November.

Not involved tonight either, they report that Almere City hope Elias Sorensen can resume training sometime next week. With league matches on the 11th, 16th and 21st December hopefully targeted for a return, before the Dutch club have a 12 day winter break.

The striker has a contract with Newcastle United until June 2022 and after scoring 20 goals at reserve team level for NUFC in 2018/19, Elias Sorensen looked to be making rapid progress. However, loan deals hadn’t worked out at Blackpool and Carlisle, with the striker’s progress stalling.

Hopefully with now getting his first two professional goals with Almere City, he can get back on the goals trail once the Achilles problem clears up.

Elias Sorensen undoubtedly had / has potential and maybe now getting the chance of a regular game and a bit of confidence back with the goals, plus a manager and team on the same wavelength, there is still plenty of time for the 21 year old to make rapid progress once again at a higher level.

