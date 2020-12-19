Opinion

Fans choice of Saturday’s Newcastle team v Fulham – Big message to Steve Bruce

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Fulham?

We put together a list of the 21 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle United looking to bounce back from that battering at Leeds on Wednesday night.

Steve Bruce spoke about the injury and fitness situation on Friday morning and said it was good and bad news.

The NUFC Head Coach saying there had been no new injuries picked up in the Leeds match.

However, he also confirmed that there were still ‘four or five missing through illness’, appearing to indicate that nobody will be added to the squad who wasn’t available on Wednesday at Leeds.

So as well as long-term injured Dubravka and Dummett, the likes of Lascelles, Schar, Manquillo and Saint-Maximin will also still be missing you assume.

Interesting choice by the Newcastle fans below, a big message to Steve Bruce…

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Fulham looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 21 players.

96% Wilson

96% Clark

96% Darlow

95% Fernandez

90% Almiron

87% Shelvey

84% Fraser

81% Hayden

69% Ritchie

61% Murphy

53% Gayle

First eleven choices above, then the rest below:

49% Yedlin

47% Lewis

31% Matty Longstaff

24% Joelinton

22% Krafth

7% Sean Longstaff

5% Hendrick

5% Carroll

4% Elliot Anderson

4% Gillespie

