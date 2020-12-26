Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Manchester City on Saturday night

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Manchester City?

We put together a list of the 25 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle United looking to bounce back from a poor recent run of form against the likes of Leeds, Fulham and Brentford.

Steve Bruce spoke about the injury and fitness situation ahead of the match and said that Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles wouldn’t be back until sometime after new year.

The club released images from the NUFC first team squad training on Thursday and the only other two players not seen in the group training shots, were Paul Dummett and Ryan Fraser.

However, not clear if they have got injury issues ahead of this game, or whether just not in the photos chosen by the club to put out.

What the photos did show though, was that Javier Manquillo and Fabian Schar are back training with the rest of the squad now.

So as a result of the above, we gave fans the choice of 25 players, with only ASM and Lascelles omitted.

An interesting choice by the Newcastle fans below.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Manchester City looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 25 players.

87% Fernandez

87% Hayden

85% Clark

84% Wilson

79% Fraser

73% Almiron

70% Darlow

58% Dummett

57% Manquillo

54% Ritchie

53% Gayle

First eleven choices above, then the rest below:

44% Murphy

43% Matty Longstaff

40% Shelvey

31% Schar

28% Lewis

28% Dubravka

21% Sean Longstaff

21% Joelinton

21% Yedlin

14% Elliot Anderson

11% Carroll

10% Hendrick

7% Krafth

2% Gillespie

